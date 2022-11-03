Carter

Murray State’s Payton Carter had the highest finish for the Racers Wednesday. 

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athlerics

HOLLISTER, Mo. — It took a huge effort from a hot-shooting South Dakota team Wednesday to deny Murray State’s women’s golf team of a win in the Ozarks National Invitational Tournament.

Starting the final round nine shots behind the Racers in third place, South Dakota erased that deficit to win the event by a single stroke. The Coyotes ended the three-day event with a total score of 905, just enough to edge Murray State, while day one leader Wichita State was four shots back.