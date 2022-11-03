HOLLISTER, Mo. — It took a huge effort from a hot-shooting South Dakota team Wednesday to deny Murray State’s women’s golf team of a win in the Ozarks National Invitational Tournament.
Starting the final round nine shots behind the Racers in third place, South Dakota erased that deficit to win the event by a single stroke. The Coyotes ended the three-day event with a total score of 905, just enough to edge Murray State, while day one leader Wichita State was four shots back.
Individually, reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Payton Carter led the Racer attack by finishing 5-over-par for the tournament, good for fourth place. Kaitlyn Zieba finished tied for ninth for Murray State at 11-over.
Eliza Kho was tied for 21st as she finished at 14-over, while Ana Picchi finished tied for 27th at 16-over. McKenna Stahl tied for 33rd at 18-over, while Alma Garcia, who was in the top 10 the first two rounds had a tough day with a final-round 87 to finish tied for 40th at 20-over.
A big hang-up for the Racers Wednesday is that they could not card an improved individual round from Tuesday, a day that saw several Murray State players not only card better scores than in round one but, in some cases, dramatically better scores. The Racers finished, as a team, at 21-over on Wednesday, while South Dakota was 11-over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.