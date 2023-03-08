(TNS)  — A viral video that appears to show Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant brandishing a firearm in a nightclub sent shockwaves through the NBA over the weekend with repercussions that could affect the Western Conference playoff race.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant for at least two games after he was seen holding what looked like a gun in an Instagram Live video, the latest in a series of reported gun-related incidents involving the 23-year-old All-Star point guard. Later, Grizzlies Head Coach said that there was no timeline for the Murray State star’s return.

