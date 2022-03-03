MURRAY — While she kept her cool pretty well, it was obvious that Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner was not happy after last Thursday’s loss to Belmont at the CFSB Center.
Her anger had nothing to do with the game. The 85-79 defeat came in a contest where the Racers played really well.
This was about something with which she has dealt with for several years, and she was through being quiet. It had everything to do with the three Racers who had just spoken to the assembled media — seniors Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley and Lex Mayes — who have been scrutinized from the time they arrived at Murray State. Many people have believed that the only reason they were on the team in the first place was because Turner, who had coached them at Murray High, was doing them a favor by bringing them to her new program.
“I can’t thank them enough. I wouldn’t be the coach at Murray State if it wasn’t for them,” Turner said. “Let’s just be honest. They were my players in high school and they helped me win state championships and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and we certainly wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for them. So, on their behalf, I want to say to all of the people that ever doubted these kids, shame on you!
“You owe them a big apology! We heard it, we read it and I think they’ve proven you wrong and I couldn’t be more proud of that because I knew who they were and I knew what they could do. But I had to get that out there. Those kids aren’t here because Coach Turner was the coach at Murray State. Coach Turner is here because those kids played for her and I owe them a debt of gratitude I could never repay for what they’ve done for me.”
The naysayers are looking pretty shaky these days. This season alone is proof. Tuesday, point guard Turley was selected to the All-OVC First Team, making her the first Racer women’s player to earn All-OVC status all four years. Guard Burpo was named to the Second Team for her second time. Guard Mayes has been given the task of guarding opposing teams’ best outside players on defense, while her outside game has enabled her to have a chance to join Turley in reaching the 200 mark for career 3-pointers made at Murray State.
Then again, maybe the critics, whoever they are, could have looked at the record these three established at Murray High before deciding they did not belong on a college court. Under Turner’s guidance, they won two Region 1 titles and advanced to the Kentucky State Tournament Final Four twice. They also won a Kentucky All “A” state title under Turner, then did it again under current assistant Wyatt Foust.
All three are members of Murray High’s 1,000-point club. All three were selected to The Paducah Sun’s All-Purchase Team at least three times with Turley being Player of the Year twice. Mayes holds the all-time Murray High steals record, while Turley was a finalist for Kentucky Miss Basketball in her senior year of 2018, as well as a two-time All-State First Team selection.
Turner had come back to her alma mater a year earlier, having won 460 games, four Region 1 titles and the All “A” state title while at Murray High. In other words, they all had accomplished a lot.
“Obviously, I wanted to play for her; she’s the best,” Turley said Wednesday, her thoughts following those of her fellow Murray High alums. “Obviously, it was closest to home, plus you get to stay in a community that’s like a family. That was a big part of the decision.”
“You’ve been with these two for many years already anyway … why not ask for four more?” Mayes said. “We’ve now only seen each other every day for eight years now, a little longer than that probably.”
“That’s true,” Burpo said. “But I still think it was a pretty easy decision. Us talking amongst each other, it was because we had built that chemistry for four years at Murray High. Plus, me personally, I don’t like change, so coming with them and having people I’m familiar with (including Murray High assistants Monica Evans and former Murray State star Amber Guffey and now Foust, who joined the staff this season), that was a big part of the decision.”
Once on the campus, there was a lot of work to do and it took a while for results to start showing. However, these three knew it would be that way, although they admitted being surprised with how losses on the court were received overall by the team.
“When we were freshmen, it was seen as ‘Eh, it’s just another Thursday night.’ We’re like, ‘Hey! What do you mean?! We don’t do that!’” Mayes recalled.
Thanks to these three, along with fellow seniors Raegan Blackburn and Macie Gibson, both of whom encountered injuries that seriously limited their contributions in their time with the program, losses are not received that way anymore. They sting. They are frustrating. They must be overcome quickly.
That is how life is now with this program. Last season, the Racers won 17 games and won an OVC Tournament game for the first time under Turner. Today, the Racers will step foot onto the hardwood of the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, in a totally new position in the Turner era for an OVC Tournament … as a No. 3 seed and having their first game on the second day of the tournament.
Saturday’s 86-54 win at Southeast Missouri left the Racers at 21-8 overall this season and 13-5 in OVC play. Those are easily the best marks in Turner’s five years of leading the program.
And yes, the Murray High trio said years of hearing people say they did not deserve to be playing for the Racers have had a lot to do with how they have performed.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re only playing because your mom’s the coach or your dad’s the coach.’ It was the same thing after we got here,” Mayes said. “People didn’t think we belonged here, or deserved to playing.”
Without their contributions, this season would look a lot different. Turley is the second-leading scorer, behind newly-crowned OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young’s 20.2 points a game, with 13.8 points a game. Burpo is contributing 10.8 ppg, along with 7.7 rebounds a game. Mayes is averaging 5.5 ppg, but is hitting 40% of her 3-point attempts and as had a few games of scoring in double digits.
“It wasn’t very easy to take (the criticism), but it was another reason to prove people wrong,” said Burpo, who has come close to a triple-double several times this season for points, rebounds and assists in games, even though she is a guard and frequently spends most of her time in the paint with bigger players. “I just try to do whatever the team needs me to do. Plus, Coach Turner says, ‘If you want to play, rebound.’ I take that to heart.”
“Any competitor is going to want to win games, and all of us are competitors, so we weren’t going to take losing for an answer,” Turley said. “So we came in every day and worked hard and now it’s paying off. I think we also still have some unfinished business.”
Turley recalled several visits to the All “A” state tournament that did not go well during her Lady Tigers days under Turner. Many of those ended in first-round losses, prompting Turner to refer to the Lady Tigers as a “T-shirt team” because one of the items teams were given for participating was a complementary tournament T-shirt.
She also recalled the times when Murray High started getting it right. She said that feeling returned last year when Murray State beat SEMO in Evansville.
“Getting that first one under our belt was a big thing,” Turley said.
A week later, Turner says the post-game rant was simply her having her players’ backs.
“I’m always going to take up for them, and not just them. That goes for all of my players, but it was just a point that needed to be made,” she said, much calmer as she sat behind her office desk Tuesday morning, focusing on what lies ahead this week in Evansville.
“I’d love to see this group go out with a championship because I personally have seen the blood, the sweat and the tears that have gone into it. But this team is special with the way they love each other and how they don’t care who gets the credit. They’ve just been a real fun bunch to coach.”
