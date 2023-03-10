MOLINE, Ill. — The two-game women’s basketball series between Murray State and Illinois State this season was more like a pair of championship boxing matches.
They had almost the same pattern. The underdog Racers built an early lead on points, only for the more established Redbirds to take charge with harder, more damaging punches in the middle rounds. Then, in the closing rounds, it was Murray State mounting a furious rally. In Game 1 at Normal, the rally had fallen short as Illinois emerged with a six-point win.
In Friday’s meeting in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Murray State’s late comeback started earlier. That was why it was able to actually draw even this time before Illinois State got two late free throws from guard Maya Wong to take a very hard-fought 75-73 decision and end the Racers’ first season in The Valley at 15-16. The defending tournament champions (24-7) will face Drake in Saturday’s semifinals.
“I knew if we’d hang in there and keep the pressure on them, we could have a chance,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team had a chance to tie the game but had a floating jumper from guard Macey Turley miss with about six seconds remaining. Illinois State rebounded, then was able to run out the clock as the Racers still had three fouls to give.
“We just played really well today and played really hard and we made some big shots and did what we had to do to get back in the game, but they just made big shots and we didn’t quite execute as well as we needed down the stretch.”
At Normal, Illinois State had turned a 14-point second-quarter deficit into a 14-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Friday, the Redbirds did not have to climb nearly as steep a hill as they led the majority of the first half after trailing 5-2 in the opening minutes. Still, though, it was Murray State leading 19-18 after one quarter with the game tied 40-40 at halftime as the Racers never trailed by more than six points before taking a lead late in the second quarter.
However, it was the third quarter that was the Racers’ bugaboo all season and it was again Friday. Illinois State, led by Valley Player of the Year Paige Robinson, a rangy 5’11” guard who is a nightmare matchup for any team, broke open a close game with a 14-5 scoring run in the final four minutes to lead 64-53 at the end of the stanza. Robinson had nine of her team-high 21 points to lead a balanced attack in that quarter.
It was during the break between the third and fourth quarters that Turner said she challenged her team.
“So they’d gone up by eleven and I told (her players) in that timeout, ‘Look, either they’re going to blow us out of the gym or we’re going to win,’” she recalled, adding that she gave her team a time frame. “’To do that, we’ve got to have this thing down to five (points) by the five-minute mark.’ Well, we’d cut it to four and went on to tie it.”
In the fourth quarter, it was Murray State’s All-Valley First Team forward, Katelyn Young, showing why she earned that accolade. The Valley’s top scorer this season went to work, scoring 11 of her game-high 26 points in the final 10 minutes. This was after foul trouble severely limited her production in the first game at Normal.
Young had help as forward Hannah McKay scored five of her 19 points in the 13-2 run that started the fourth quarter and tied the game at 66-66. However, Illinois State, as a defending champion is known to do, did not blink.
The Redbirds got a crucial 3-pointer from All-Valley Third Team guard Mary Crompton (10 points with three bombs) to regain a 69-66 lead with more than three minutes left. Then, she did it again, nailing a trey with 1:33 left to regain a 73-70 lead. McKay answered with two three throws and guard Bria Sanders-Woods hit 1-of-2 at the line to re-tie the game at 73-73 with 51 seconds left.
Wong’s winning points came as she was fouled on a shot in the lane. She hit both free throws with 30.1 seconds left, giving the Racers a chance to tie or take the lead. However, Turner said the last play just never took shape with Turley (10 points) left to try a tough shot that found rim.
“We didn’t get the ball to where it was supposed to go,” she said of how Young was supposed to end up with the ball on the lower block. “But the ball didn’t get there and we definitely didn’t get the shot we wanted. Macey tried and she tried to get something out of it, but the whole thing wasn’t well executed at the end.”
Had the game gone to overtime, Murray State might have had an advantage. Illinois State’s biggest inside threat, physical but very athletic 6’2” All-Valley Second Team forward DeAnna Wilson, a big problem all day for the Racers, fouled out with 1:30 left. Wilson had scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, four on the offensive end.
The Redbirds’ other starting forward — 6’2” Kate Bullman (14 points and six boards) — and energizer reserve forward Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins also had four fouls, meaning Young might have had chance to score at will as defending her closely would have meant risking their fifth fouls.
Even with that, though, Illinois State still had Robinson at its disposal, along with Crompton, as well as reserve guard Abbie Aalsma, who was 3-of-5 on treys for most of her 11 points.
That means an overtime could have evolved into a battle between Robinson and Young, who, from reports, apparently finished 1-2 in the Player of the Year vote.
“As a basketball fan, it was a great game to watch. Both of these kids are really good players and they were both leading their teams. Unfortunately, someone had to lose today,” Turner said. “As the coach for Murray State, yeah, it’s disappointing that we didn’t get the win but I’m really proud of the fight our kids showed.”
