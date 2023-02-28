MURRAY — Anyone that follows college softball closely would have known that Murray was the place to be this past weekend.
Along with the inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational Tournament supplying emotion with the recognition of a true legend in Racer athletics, the event itself was pretty terrific too. Included in a power-packed field was a team that probably should have played in last year’s College World Series — Miami (Ohio) — and another team that, despite its record, has shown it can play well, having already taken a team ranked in the top-10 nationally to the late innings — Loyola of Chicago.
“Just ask nicely. That’s all you’ve got to do,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, in half-joking fashion, after her Racers defeated Loyola, 2-0, Saturday night, on their way to a 4-1 record for the weekend and 8-6 overall this season, with that one loss coming to Miami on Friday night.
“But we’re south of all of these teams (Bellarmine from Louisville, Miami from the Cincinnati area, Ball State from northeast Indiana and Loyola from The Windy City), so they want to come down here. Now, we didn’t have the warmest weather but it’s better than where they’re coming from and, obviously, we’ve been super lucky that it hasn’t rained on us (or snowed).”
Saturday’s game with Loyola was well played, going to the bottom of the sixth scoreless. Then, after second baseman Lindsey Carroll, who drove in the lone run earlier that day in a win over Ball State, just missed a home run to left, catcher Taylor Jackson did smash a two-run homer over the left-field fence for the game’s only two runs, preserving a five-hit shutout for pitcher Jenna Veber.
This came against a Rambler squad that entered the tourney with a most-deceiving 3-8 record. That included a one-run loss to No. 23 Mississippi State and another one-run defeat at No. 9 Texas in which the Ramblers had the lead.
“This time of year, it’s like anybody can show up and do anything, so you’ve just got to show up with your best and see what happens,” Amundson said of how teams can perhaps play above their weight early in the season.
Murray State took a pair of one-run wins over a Ball State team that looked pretty solid against last year’s Ohio Valley Conference champions, now members of the Missouri Valley Conference. Friday, the Racers had to score late to win 4-3, then found a way to get a solitary run as freshman Bre Haislip got her first-career pitching win, 1-0, with relief help from 2022 OVC Pitcher of the Year Hannah James.
The Racers took a 4-2 win over Bellarmine Sunday.
In their meeting with Miami’s Redhawks Friday night, the Racers were still standing after five innings, trailing only 5-3. In the final two innings, though, Miami showed the form that had them only a few outs from playing for a CWS berth last year in Blacksburg, Virginia, exploding for seven runs to win 12-3.
Miami had the lead on host Virginia Tech in the final elimination round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech came back to win in the late innings, then beat Kentucky twice the following day to go to Oklahoma City.
“They were solid,” Amundson said of the Redhawks, who were undefeated this past weekend in Murray and left with an 8-2 mark. “They’ve got kids — one through nine (in the batting order) — who can all hit the ball really, really well and they had a competitive pitcher against us. But we went tit for tat with them those first few innings, then kind of fell off.”
Improved defense made the rest of the weekend more enjoyable, Amundson said, something that had not been the case the first two weekends of the season. That also helped Veber, Haislip and James look good in the circle, as the Racer hurlers combined to allow only three runs the final three games.
“We just kind of committed to that and I think they knew that was something we had to get better at, and it was about making the routine plays. You see what happens when we do that,” she said. “But this is what preseason should be about, really, finding a way to work through some stuff. We had been anything but perfect (on defense) the first couple of weekends but a weekend like this gives you some confidence.”
Lily Fischer drove in three of Murray State’s four runs in the opener against Ball State Friday with a two-RBI double in the fifth and a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the first.
James struck out five over 4.1 innings of work to start Friday’s opener, but it was Veber that picked the win by allowing only one earned run and two hits over the game’s final 2.2 innings.
Miami jumped out a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Friday’s nightcap, but the Racers battled back in the bottom of the frame thanks to an RBI-single by Gracie Osbron and a sac fly from Saxon Radcliffe to cut the deficit to one. Radcliffe later added another RBI in the loss.
Sunday, Murray State scored first in the third inning on a double from Osbron, scoring Calloway County’s Adison Hicks, who had also reached on a double.
With the bases loaded in the fifth, Bre Haislip smashed a pinch-hit double to the wall that cleared the bases and gave the Racers a 4-0 lead.
Hannah James struck out the first two batters of the game to become the only Racer in program history to record 600-plus strikeouts.
