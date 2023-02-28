Osbron scores

Murray State's Gracie Osbron scored on this slide around Ball State catcher Jazmyne Armendariz for the only run in the Racers' 1-0 win Saturday in the inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational Tournament at Racer Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY  — Anyone that follows college softball closely would have known that Murray was the place to be this past weekend.

Along with the inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational Tournament supplying emotion with the recognition of a true legend in Racer athletics, the event itself was pretty terrific too. Included in a power-packed field was a team that probably should have played in last year’s College World Series — Miami (Ohio) — and another team that, despite its record, has shown it can play well, having  already taken a team ranked in the top-10 nationally to the late innings — Loyola of Chicago.

