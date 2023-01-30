TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner has talked over and over about the biggest challenge with the Missouri Valley Conference is that there are no off days.
Her Racers are learning this the hard way.
After starting with wins in four of their first six Valley games, the Racers have crashed in their last four outings. The skid continued Sunday as an Indiana State team that carried a losing record both overall and in league play erased an early 10-point deficit, took the lead late in the second quarter and never relinquished it in a 62-56 win at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
“Every point matters and we have to have every point and have the ability to take advantage of everything that we get,” said Turner, whose team dropped to 4-6 in Valley play and 11-8 overall. Indiana State moved to 9-10 overall and 4-5 in league play.
“Our margin for error is real small and these teams are just tougher than us right now and that’s on me to try to figure that out, but it’s just the simple fact that we’ve got to be able to make sure that we just don’t just give in and continue to fight until we figure it out.”
The most obvious statistical evidence for why this loss happened appears to be turnovers, where the Racers committed 20, compared to 13 for the Sycamores. Indiana State took full advantage, amassing a 25-10 edge in points-off-turnovers. That was more than enough to offset the Racers’ significant rebounding edge as they won that battle, 45-34, with a whopping 18-9 advantage on the offensive side. That produced a 17-9 lead for Murray State on second-chance points, still short of the edge Indiana State had with the turnovers.
And the Racers were having issues with turnovers even as they built a 28-18 lead a little more than halfway through the second quarter. That was when Indiana State guard Del’Janae Williams started catching fire from the field as she sandwiched a conventional three-point play between two long bombs, the last of which was off a turnover, to cut the lead to only one point. That was followed by guard Caitlin Anderson’s layup off another Racer turnover that gave the Sycamores a 29-28 lead with about two minutes left.
Murray State guard Briley Pena temporarily regained the lead for the Racers at 31-29 with a triple of her own but two baskets by forward Chelsea Cain, one from a turnover, regained the lead at 33-31. Forward Katelyn Young (game-high 30 points) scored to tie the game at 33-33 but guard Anna McKendree hit two free throws in the final seconds to put the Sycamores back up, 35-33.
From that point, Indiana State never trailed again as it would lead by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter as the Racers stayed close throughout the second half but could never mount the big surge to grab the lead as they finished 36.7% from the field and an uncharacteristic 8-of-14 at the foul line.
Williams (24 points) supplied the final blow with a bomb in the final 30 seconds that came after the Racers had several chances to tie or take the lead, all of which missed, and left Indiana State up 60-54. Cain backed Williams with 14 points. Young only received real scoring help from forward Hannah McKay, who had eight points but added 13 rebounds on the offensive side.
The loss also put a big damper on a pair of major accomplishments for a pair of Racers. Guard Alexis Burpo finished with three points but grabbed five rebounds and that makes her one of only eight players to have grabbed 800 career rebounds. Meanwhile, guard Macey Turley, who ended with five points, added six assists as she joined Julie Pinson and assistant coach Amber Guffy as the only Murray State women’s players to record 500 assists in a career. Both Burpo and Turley played for Turner at Murray High.
