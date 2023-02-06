Racers at Indiana State

Murray State guard Brian Moore Jr. tries to drive on Indiana State defender Julian Larry Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

 STEPHEN FURST/ Murray State Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —On what was dubbed “Hall of Fame Day” for Indiana State, its men’s basketball team gave a Hall of Fame performance against visiting Murray State.

Right down to wearing a replica of the light blue road uniforms used by the Sycamores’ 1979 team that was led by legend Larry Bird and came within one win of a national title with a perfect season, Indiana State literally bombed the Racers into submission. The Sycamores hit 19 3-pointers, 14 in the second half, in a dazzling display of shooting as they took a 99-56 win at the Hulman Center to avenge a nine-point loss two weeks earlier in Murray.

Tags

Recommended for you