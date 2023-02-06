TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —On what was dubbed “Hall of Fame Day” for Indiana State, its men’s basketball team gave a Hall of Fame performance against visiting Murray State.
Right down to wearing a replica of the light blue road uniforms used by the Sycamores’ 1979 team that was led by legend Larry Bird and came within one win of a national title with a perfect season, Indiana State literally bombed the Racers into submission. The Sycamores hit 19 3-pointers, 14 in the second half, in a dazzling display of shooting as they took a 99-56 win at the Hulman Center to avenge a nine-point loss two weeks earlier in Murray.
“We got off to a great start, but we just couldn’t stop them from beginning to end,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team (13-11 overall and 8-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play) actually led, 11-7, in the game’s first five minutes.
However, it was not long before Indiana State (16-9, 9-5 in The Valley) began rolling. The Sycamores quickly took the lead and grew it to a healthy margin, reaching as large as 25-14 before the Racers were able to cut it to only five points twice, both on drives by point guard Brian Moore Jr.
But the Sycamores closed the half on an 8-1 run to head to halftime up 40-28. That was only a harbinger of things to come.
The second half began horrendously for Murray State as it missed its first three shots and the Sycamores hit their first three before Racer guard JaCobi Wood hit two free throws and guard Rob Perry hit a bomb to cut the lead to 47-33. Indiana State then answered with treys from guards Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley and a dunk off a turnover from guard Cameron Henry to edge the lead to 55-33 a little more than five minutes into the second half.
Prohm took a timeout, but it was of no help. Indiana State hit four triples over the next five minutes to send the lead to 71-42 with less than 10 minutes left and would build the lead to as many as 40 points as its reserves kept the bombing run going until the end of the game.
“We stretched them a little bit in the first half. For about six or seven minutes, we did a lot better, but we just couldn’t guard them and that was because we’re playing miss/make every single time it seemed, and I thought we got real stagnant on offense because of that,” Prohm said. “We’re not very good that way. The last four games (including a high-scoring 83-82 win Wednesday over Valley co-leader Belmont at Murray), we’ve been really, really efficient offensively, but we haven’t guarded well, and we haven’t guarded well in a long time, for whatever reason.
“We just haven’t been able to defend at the level we need to for us to take the next step. Now, I think today was a little bit of an anomaly where they were just as good as they could be, but 20 threes and 20-plus assists means you’re not keeping the ball in front and the ball is moving.”
Indiana State finished 19-of-38 from 3-point range. The Sycamores were a measly 5-of-30 in the first game at Murray. McCauley duplicated his performance from the first game going 5-of-10 for most of his game-high 23 points, but, this time, he had lots of help.
Henry was 2-of-4 as he scored 16 points, while forward Robbie Avila was tough on the inside with 15. Point guard Julian Larry, who was a non-factor in Murray, had 11 Saturday and added nine of Indiana State’s 27 assists.
Perry scored 14 points to pace the Racers, while Wood had 13. Where Indiana State was setting the nets on fire, the Racers could only make 19 of 51 shots from the field.
“We didn’t move the ball well and, when we got down, I thought we tried to score quick without running our offense,” said Prohm, whose team also added fuel for the Sycamores with 12 turnovers that led to a 21-4 deficit in points-off-turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.