ST. LOUIS — Indiana State (42-15) will start the NCAA Tournament this weekend in the Terre Haute Regional as the No. 14 overall seeded Sycamores welcome Iowa (42-14), North Carolina (35-22), and Wright State (39-21) to Bob Warn Field over the June 2-5 weekend.

 The Sycamores earned the No. 14 overall seed and will open against Wright State, in a first-round matchup at noon Friday on ESPN+. The other first-round game in the Terre Haute regional features Iowa and North Carolina at 6 p.m. on ACCN.

