ST. LOUIS — Indiana State (42-15) will start the NCAA Tournament this weekend in the Terre Haute Regional as the No. 14 overall seeded Sycamores welcome Iowa (42-14), North Carolina (35-22), and Wright State (39-21) to Bob Warn Field over the June 2-5 weekend.
The Sycamores earned the No. 14 overall seed and will open against Wright State, in a first-round matchup at noon Friday on ESPN+. The other first-round game in the Terre Haute regional features Iowa and North Carolina at 6 p.m. on ACCN.
Indiana State is 11-22 all-time in NCAA postseason play in school history. The Sycamores have made 12 trips to the postseason (1979, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1995, 2012, 2014, 2019, 2021, 2023).
The Sycamores made a trip to the College World Series in 1986 after going 3-0 to win the Mideast Regional.
Indiana State won the Valley tournament this past weekend after being forced to a second game with Evansville on Saturday after the Purple Aces stunned the Sycamores, 6-5, with a ninth-inning walk-off grand slam. Indiana State came back to win the title with a 6-0 victory.
This is an Indiana State team that took two of three games this season from Murray State. However, one of the Sycamores’ three losses in Valley play came by a shocking 12-5 score in Terre Haute.
