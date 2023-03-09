MURRAY — On an otherwise forgettable day Saturday in Chicago, one of the bright spots for Murray State in its loss to Illinois-Chicago was 5’4” freshman guard Briley Pena.
Her stat line showed why. She scored a season and career-high 16 points, managed to grab four rebounds and stole the ball once from the Flames and had two assists. Oh yeah, there was one more rather interesting part to her day.
“I really don’t remember them,” she said, giggling, Monday morning as she talked about how she has gone from being given a chance to learn the game by carefully observing from the bench to taking that knowledge and contributing for the team, particularly in the final month-and-a-half of the season.
“Starting off the season, it was more about getting my feet wet. Now, that I’ve been playing more, I’m getting a little bit more comfortable and I know (her teammates) have confidence in me. That helps me be even more confident on the floor.”
Pena’s first real impact came in February against eventual Valley regular-season champion Illinois State in Normal. That was when Head Coach Rechelle Turner gave her a chance to show something in the first half.
It was not only Turner who learned something about the freshman guard, the Redbirds suddenly had to adjust their gameplan and ask themselves, “What do we do with number three?” When Pena’s day was over, she had hit four 3-pointers, accounting for all of her 12 points, marking her first double-figure day as a Racer.
“She has had the ability all along to do that. Obviously, we saw that in recruiting her (from Nettleton High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where she won a state title as a sophomore),” Turner said. “She is finally starting to understand how she needs to be offensively and what she needs to look for and she’s been a good spark for us here late in the season.
“Having her able to score the basketball (such as the two 3-pointers she hit last Thursday that opened the Racers’ scoring in a win at Valparaiso). I’ve been really pleased with how she’s affected the game offensively and how she’s looked for her shot, and she’s made some big shots and played well down the stretch.
“I think the thing about Briley is not her size but it’s about the want-to and it’s about the heart and, really, I don’t think she’s quite figured out yet how good she can be.”
Pena said Turner showing enough confidence to insert her into the lineup, lately as a starter, has done much for her confidence.
“She’s telling me, ‘We believe in you and what you show us in practice, now, we want you to show that in a game,” she said of Turner’s encouragement to do something that can be quite difficult for freshman to grasp at the college level.
“‘Yes, we want you shoot it! This is why I’m putting you in there!’” Pena said. “Well, she’s giving me the green light. OK ... might as well ...”
Pena also said, while it might be brash for a freshman to express such a thought, she believes her team can make a big run this week in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Racers are going into Thursday’s first-round game with Evansville at 14-15, well below the expectations she knows her upperclassmen teammates had for their initial season in Valley play.
She thinks the arrival of tournament time could bring a few needed changes to the Racers’ fortunes.
“It’s never too late. Let’s do what a lot of people don’t think we can do,” she said. “Nobody likes to lose and be at the bottom of the conference (eighth out of 12 teams) but when you get to a tournament, you have a whole new mindset. You’re not going to want your season to end, so you’re going to do whatever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.