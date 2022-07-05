MURRAY — After the announcement of the Racers’ partnership with the MVC and its member institutions on Jan. 6, the Racers are officially Valley members, as of Friday.
On this historic day, the Racers joined the Belmont Bruins and the UIC Flames as the trio goes into the MVC as new members in 2022.
Honoring their 74 years of membership in the Ohio Valley Conference as one of the founding members in 1948, Murray State remains grateful for the experience of many decades in the OVC. Murray State’s history of 97 years of collegiate athletics included 139 conference championships, 130 NCAA postseason appearances.
“It is hard to believe that this week is finally here,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This effort involved more than a year’s worth of analysis, preparation and presenting. Joining the Missouri Valley Conference is a huge new chapter in Murray State’s history. For 74 years we were in one conference as one of the founders of the Ohio Valley Conference and that history will always be important to us. In going to the Valley, we have 91% of our current student body and 80% of our alumni come from the Missouri Valley footprint. As we started going down this road, we talked with our coaches and student-athletes and they were all on board with it. We’re prepared to go into the competitive environment of the Missouri Valley Conference.”
“An incredible amount of work behind the scenes was done by a lot of people to get this done,” said former MSU Board of Regents Chairman Eric Crigler. “This is a big day to become a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. It’s historic on many levels. The 350-plus student-athletes at Murray State are going to live a heightened level of competition and have a great experience in the Valley. There is a great overlap within the Valley that opens up a new window for recruiting for our teams and we also get to partner with the other prestigious universities in the league.”
The Missouri Valley Conference is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference and has been serving its member institutions and their student-athletes for 116 years. Commissioner Jeff Jackson and a top-level staff are guiding the Valley to greater accomplishments and making the league a stronger group.
