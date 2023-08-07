ST. LOUIS — Thursday afternoon, Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson was giving opening comments for the annual Valley women’s basketball ZOOM media day when a question about conference expansion was raised.

The question asked for Jackson to specifically address The Valley when it came to the subject of possibly seeking additional schools, following last year’s acquisition of three new members — Illinois-Chicago and former Ohio Valley Conference rivals Belmont and Murray State. This also came more than 24 hours ahead of what appears to be a cataclysmic development in college athletics with news that the Pac-12, one of the most powerful and successful leagues in major college sports, had been dealt a possible fatal blow with Oregon and Washington bolting for the BigTen and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading for the Big 12, which was days removed from regaining former Pac-12 member Colorado.

This also comes as the Atlantic Coast Conference may lose stalwart Florida State. There is talk that the Seminoles also could join the BigTen.

“I do have concerns that you can get too big,” Jackson said. With The Valley’s additions last year, it grew to 12 members. Meanwhile, the BigTen, the only league in America that is older than The Valley, has now swelled to 18 teams with Oregon and Washington pledging to join over the weekend, after the Pac-12’s two most familiar members — UCLA and USC — committed to the BigTen less than a year ago.

“This is just my opinion and I’ve never been in a conference that had 18 or 20 schools, but you want to make sure that you serve your membership the correct way.”

Jackson used, as an example, his visit last weekend to Murray for the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion for Murray State’s basketball program. He seemed to hint that such a visit like that might become more difficult to make if The Valley swelled to a grotesque number of members.

“(With The Valley still at a doable 12 members) you’re able to do the types of things that I was able to do, spending a few hours interacting with (Murray State) student-athletes, boosters, administration, and that means you’ve got to have time and you’ve got to have a certain bandwidth and a certain amount of resources to do that,” Jackson said. “The other thing to this is, if you start getting too many teams, is it really a conference anymore when you’re playing teams only once every four years?

“So, to me, I’m a little concerned that maybe there is a ceiling to how many teams may be in a conference, if you want to operate ‘like a conference.’”

However, Jackson indicated that the subject of expansion does garner attention within the league.

“My board of directors is always cognizant of what’s going on with the landscape and we have, pretty much, monthly conversations of what we need to be thinking about, how we need to be reacting proactively to what may be transpiring,” he said. “And we keep a very strong pulse on how things may or may not impact our conference and if there is opportunity to do something that might enhance the experience of our student-athletes and enhance the experience of our membership.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the last 14 to 16 months to have added three new institutions (in the wake of The Valley losing the likes of Creighton and Wichita State in the past several years to larger conferences in NCAA Division 1) in, pretty much, a seamless fashion that have done nothing but enhance the value of the MVC. UIC, Belmont and Murray State, they’ve all been unbelievable partners and it only bodes well for their future and our future that they are now in our family.”