MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said he was not surprised several weeks ago when Racers Director of Athletics Kevin Saal informed him that he was “in the mix” for the vacant AD position at American Athletics Conference representative Wichita State.
“Obviously, Kevin was a very good candidate, so I wasn’t surprised,” said Jackson on Friday, two days after Saal was, in fact, named as the new Wichita State AD. He also said that he believed that another reason that drove this development, along with Saal’s strong resume that included three years at Murray and 12 in his previous stop, the University of Kentucky, was his ties to Kansas.
“He’s from Kansas. He’s got ties to Kansas. His wife (Jennifer) has ties to Kansas, her mother lives in Kansas, he went to school in Kansas. It was all of those things.”
Indeed, Saal is very familiar with the Sunflower State, having practically been raised on the campus of Kansas State University, two hours away from Wichita. His parents both were employed by the university.
Still, Jackson said there was an element of surprise when the news began circulating at about 5 Wednesday afternoon in Wichita that Saal had actually been named the Shockers’ new AD. However, to him, he said that perhaps the most surprising part of the whole thing was how quickly the search progressed after Wichita State decided to fire Murray State alum Darron Boatright on May 4.
“They did a very quick search. It may have been a six-week process,” Jackson said of the search that Wichita-area media outlets have reported cost $70,000.
So, now that it is known Saal is headed elsewhere, Jackson said Murray State is moving quickly to begin its own search for the person who will replace him. On Friday, he did not give specific details as to how the search will progress, but he did say that an interim AD will be named quickly and that the identity of that person is already known, but will not be publicized yet.
He expects that to happen early this week. He also did not say if a search committee, such as the one that came to see Saal as its target in March 2019, would be utilized this time. Saal, who was named Murray State AD on March 1, 2019, just minutes after the Murray State Board of Regents officially removed the interim presidential tag from Jackson, replaced longtime AD Allen Ward, who had left in July 2018 before assuming the AD’s position at Abilene Christian in Texas.
He did say that, since the news of Saal’s hiring at Wichita began circulating nationwide, he has received a lot of inquiries.
‘You wouldn’t believe the calls, emails, text messages that I’ve already received in the last 48 hours from folks all over the country who are extremely qualified and are very interested in Murray State University and being our AD,” Jackson said, adding that this is a sign of the reputation that Murray State has achieved on a national level, something he and Saal emphasized up to and following Murray State being accepted as a new member of the Missouri Valley Conference, where Wichita State resided before heading to the AAC in 2017.
“This is an attractive place and there’s a lot going on here in a positive way and I’m excited about the future.”
Along with calls from possible candidates, Jackson also said he has been on the phone with many Murray State fans.
“I’ve been on the phone almost non-stop since this decision was made (by Wichita State),” he said, adding this activity has a familiar ring to it. “Our fans are the best in the world. Our alumni are the best in the world and that’s because they care about this place. They support Murray State University and they support Racer athletics and that includes our faculty, staff and students.
When Allen Ward left after 20 years or so? The same type of messaging was sent in and I fielded those calls too (as interim president).”
The job of an athletics director at any university is to attempt to lift all of its programs to higher levels than before arriving and Saal’s short tenure has included some strong improvements in many areas.
One of his first hires as AD was that of Dean Hood as head football coach and that has resulted in renewed enthusiasm for that program after consecutive winning seasons for the first time in about 20 years. Women’s track and field won the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor title in 2019 and again this year, while also winning the 2022 indoor title. Women’s soccer won the OVC regular-season title in 2021, while women’s volleyball is coming off a season in which it featured one of the top offenses in the country with many of those players returning in the fall.
Women’s basketball made a big surge this season, finishing in the OVC’s top three, while women’s golf, long a successful program at Murray State, produced an OVC individual champion in Peyton Carter.
In addition, Murray State placed numerous student-athletes on all-academic teams and just completed a 36th consecutive semester of its student-athletes compiling a 3.00-or-better GPA for the entire athletic department.
Saal also helped oversee an extensive study to create a five-year strategic plan for every sport under the athletic umbrella. The pieces of this plan were unveiled one-by-one over the course of the past year and detailed improvements, some of which have already been made, to facilities.
“We are excited about what we are building and no plans are changing because the athletic director is taking a new job,” Jackson said.
Since news that Saal was headed to Wichita State began circulating, several athletics officials from throughout the nation have been quoted with reaction to the story.
One of these was Saal’s boss at Kentucky, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, who was interviewed by The Wichita Eagle newspaper.
““With an incredible focus on education and a competitive spirit, Kevin brings an integrity and discipline that is the foundation for moving teams to a championship culture. His passion and capacity for college athletics is balanced by a love and care for people at the highest, most genuine level. His experience at every level in athletics provides WSU and the community with a proven leader going forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.