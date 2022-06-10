MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced Thursday the hiring of Jacob Miller as the fourth head coach for the Racer men’s golf program.
Miller joins the Racers from Tiffin University after being named 2021-22 Men’s Golf Coach of the Year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as his team won the team championship and set or tied seven records including a 295.3 per round average.
“I want to thank (Murray State Director of Athletics) Kevin Saal and Scott Barnhart (Associate A.D.-Business & Resource) for this opportunity to lead the men’s golf program at Murray State University,” Miller said. “They have both been extremely welcoming and helpful throughout this process. The Racers’ golf program and Murray State athletics has a rich history of producing successful student-athletes on the field and in the classroom and I am very excited to get on campus to be part of that. I am looking forward to serving the student-athletes in our golf program by creating a team culture where they can maximize their abilities. My wife, Kasey and I can’t wait to call Murray home! Go Racers!”
“Jacob Miller’s passion for golf, and the development of young people, has been evident for more than seven seasons as a collegiate golf coach,” Saal said. “Coach Miller’s teams have performed successfully in the classroom, regularly achieving well above a 3.0 GPA as a team, and the community. Competitively, Coach Miller’s teams have performed at a high level, winning four conference championships. Jacob’s comprehensively defined and well-articulated vision for Murray State men’s golf is exactly what our program needs as we transition into a new Missouri Valley Conference era. We are thrilled to welcome Jacob and Kasey to the Racer Family.”
Miller began his coaching career in 2015 at Marshall University as assistant men’s coach, after a four-year playing career with the Thundering Herd. In 2016, he became graduate assistant coach at the University of Findlay and was promoted to interim head coach of the men’s and women’s programs in spring 2017, which included leading the women’s team to its first conference championship. As assistant coach in 2018, Miller helped the Findlay men’s and women’s teams to a combined eight team victories and a pair of conference titles. In the 2019-20 season at Tiffin, Miller’s team had the second-best GPA in the nation and combined for 19 academic All-America selections in four seasons.
Miller’s success as a player enhances his ability to coach the game after being a four-year letter winner at Marshall from 2011-15. He is a five-time qualifier of the Ohio Amateur and has competed in the 2014 USGA Public Links Championship and 2021 USGA United States Amateur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.