MURRAY — Hannah James was honored with her fourth career OVC Pitcher of the Week after going 1-0 with a 0.78 ERA at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia. She limited batters to a .200 batting average, only allowing one earned run while striking out nine.
James started two games this weekend, picking up her third win of the season. She threw four shutout innings in the mercy-rule victory with three strikeouts over Mercer on Friday before going five innings on Saturday against Middle Tennessee. James gave up only two hits against the Blue Raiders and did not allow a free base while punching out six.
The redshirt junior becomes the second Racer to win OVC Player of the Week in 2022.
James and the rest of the Racers return to action this weekend as they travel to Carbondale, Illinois, for the Coach B Classic to close out the road tournament schedule. The Racers will face Ball State, Northern Kentucky, Northwestern and host Southern Illinois.
