SLOVAKIA — Along with a plethora of former men’s basketball players from Murray State, former women’s player Ke’Shunan James has blazed a very impressive path of her own.

A 2018 alum who was Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year as a 6’1” guard/forward, James has had quite a career playing for overseas leagues since her playing days at Murray State. She currently is among the top scorers for a team based in eastern European nation of Slovakia — Piestanske Cajky — which plays in the Eurocup Women league.