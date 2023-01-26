SLOVAKIA — Along with a plethora of former men’s basketball players from Murray State, former women’s player Ke’Shunan James has blazed a very impressive path of her own.
A 2018 alum who was Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year as a 6’1” guard/forward, James has had quite a career playing for overseas leagues since her playing days at Murray State. She currently is among the top scorers for a team based in eastern European nation of Slovakia — Piestanske Cajky — which plays in the Eurocup Women league.
This season, James, listed as a small forward, is averaging 17.3 ppg, while grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game and handing out 1.9 assists per game. She has twice approached the 30-point mark, missing it by one point in a November contest with Slavia Bansha Bystrica that P.C. won by a score of 85-51. In that win, James also added six rebounds and eight steals.
James also had 27 points in a 71-63 win over Galatasaray Cagdas Factorine, also in November. She had 22 points and seven boards in a 70-68 loss to Investthewest Enea Gorzow as well.
At Murray State, James became the fourth player in program history to be named OVC Player of the Year, which came in her senior season — 2017-18. She also was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection and the third player in Racer history to score 2,000 points or more in a career.
She led the OVC in ppg average at 21.4 as a senior. That season, she also was the 14th-leading scorer in the nation, averaging 22.8 ppg in OVC play and had the biggest game of her Racer career against Austin Peay with 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 91-65 win at the CFSB Center. That same season, she also had a day to remember at the foul line when she was a perfect 20-of-20 against Northern Kentucky, giving her Murray State single-game records for more free throws made and most attempted without a miss.
