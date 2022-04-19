MURRAY — Junior Hannah James of the Murray State softball team has been named as the OVC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. The latest honor marks the second time in as many weeks that James has won the award and the fifth time overall this season.
James had a record setting weekend and it began Friday when she pitched 5.0 innings of a 6.0 inning shutout and allowed no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.
In the opener Saturday, she not only set new single-season and career strikeout marks, but she also tied the single-game strikeout record by fanning 14 batters. James carried a perfect game 6.2 innings before finishing the contest with no runs on just one hit allowed.
On the week, James limited opponents to a miniscule .053 batting average, struck out 22, all while allowing no walks over 12.0 innings of work.
Murray State softball returns to action Wednesday when it hosts future MVC opponent Southern Illinois in its non-conference finale at 3 p.m. at Racer Field.
