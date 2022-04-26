MURRAY — Junior Hannah James of the Murray State softball team has been named as the OVC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. The latest honor marks the third time in as many weeks that James has won the award and the sixth time overall this season.
Hannah James threw two complete game shutouts on the week, allowing no runs on just four hits with 19 strikeouts and three walks over 14.0 innings of work. In the first shutout Saturday, James took a no-hitter 5.2 innings and ended the game by allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
In the second shutout Sunday, James gave up just two hits again, this time fanning 10 and walking just one. She ended the week with a 0.00, .087 opponent’s batting average, a 6.3:1 strikeout-to-walk and 9.5 strikeouts per seven innings. Currently, the Nicholasville native has not allowed an earned run in 32 consecutive innings.
Murray State softball returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Austin Peay to take on the Govs for one last time as OVC foes in a Popeyes Battle of the Border doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m.
