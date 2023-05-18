MURRAY— Three Murray State softball student-athletes earned Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete honors, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Hannah James earns a spot in the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team. She is studying for a master’s in school psychology, holding a GPA of 3.89. James ended her season with a 1.25 ERA after pitching for 178.2 innings.
Lindsey Carroll has a 3.89 GPA in the master of business administration program. She ended her season with a .288 batting average and a .757 OPS. Carroll led the Racers’ offense through conference play and was named MVC Second Team All-Conference.
Erin Lackey is an academic junior in the psychology program, holding a 4.0 GPA. She ended her season with a .243 batting average, .530 OPS, and 14 RBI.
