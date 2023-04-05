CALLOWAY COUNTY — Murray State Women’s Golf Coach Philip Nelson advises his players to do the same thing before each competition — don’t have expectations.
This can have many meanings because the game of golf can change so much during a two or three-day tournament. Perhaps the idea is to simply roll with whatever develops. In other words, expect the unexpected.
And the unexpected did happen in Monday and Tuesday’s annual Jan Weaver Invitational that his Racers host at Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course east of Murray. The wind currents were different, basically wiping out any home-course advantage.
So the Racers fought and the result was victory as they avenged last year’s defeat to a strong Samford team by 12 strokes, while last year’s Ohio Valley Conference champion, Payton Carter, became the first Racer individual player to win the Weaver title since 2017.
“We talked before (this week) about home tournaments. They’re kind of complicated,” Nelson said. “So you don’t want to come in with expectations, but it’s your home tournament so you better play well. So our big goal for this week was to let it rip, just like any other tournament all year and for (the players) to just be themselves, and the more they’ve continued to be themselves and be comfortable, they play better and better.
“It was tough golf, but they fought really hard and I’m proud of that. There wasn’t one of our top five players that got out of control. They hung in there really well.”
Of course, it helps to have someone like Carter to be the leader. Carter won the individual medalist honor by carding three straight rounds of even-par 72 for a total score of 216. That was good enough to edge Anna Watson of third-place Eastern Michigan by three shots.
Along with being the ‘22 OVC champion, Carter also played in the NCAA Tournament and won the Kentucky State Amateur event in Louisville. In his post-tournament comments, Nelson acknowledged that he senses Carter’s presence is positively affecting the other players on the team.
Carter, though, indicated that being motivated was not an issue this week for herself and the rest of the Racers.
“We always want to beat everybody, especially when we’re at home,” she said of the motivation she and the Racers felt this year after coming up short last year. Not only did the Racers miss a third straight Weaver title when Samford beat them, Carter also finished fourth in the individual competition.
When all was said and done, Carter had beaten one of the Samford players that had finished ahead of her last year, Bailey Dunstan, who was fourth after finishing tied for second a year ago.
“This is our course. This is where we play, so, yeah, everybody just went into it really motivated and really excited to play,” Carter said.
Carter had help in the Racers taking the team title. Eliza Mae Kho tied for fifth with a three-round score of 227, while McKenna Stahl tied for seventh with a 229. Alma Garcia was tied for 11th with a 232 and Kaitlyn Zieba rounded out the top five players for the Racers with a 234 that tied for 13th.
These scores came in three rounds (two on Monday) where Nelson said the winds at Miller were not behaving as normal.
“There were actually a lot of the holes on the back where it was straight across (as opposed to either blowing into players’ faces or at their backs), so it was real tricky, even tricky for our girls," he said. "There were times today where it had me fooled a couple of times when I'd be out with whoever (player) I was with at the time. So it was playing hard."
