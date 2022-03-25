MEMPHIS — In his pregame comments before Thursday night’s game with Indiana at the FedEx Forum, Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said former Murray State star Ja Morant will miss the next two weeks of action.
Morant was injured a week ago in a game at Atlanta. He left the game late in the fourth quarter after sustaining a knee injury. His status until Thursday had remained largely unknown, except for the fact that he had missed the next two Grizzlies games.
“With Ja (Morant), all we know is that he tweaked his knee in the Atlanta game and we’ve been offloading him as much as we can. We wanted to get a better look at him at home versus on the road to let the offloading give us a better look. Our plan right now is too reevaluate him in two weeks,” Jenkins said.
“He’s expected to make a full recovery before the playoffs so were excited about that with two and a half weeks left in the season. He won’t be here tonight, we set up an appointment for his rehab but were excited for the plan of offloading him early and then he’ll start reloading pretty soon here with the two weeks in mind to re-evaluate.”
Jenkins was discussing Morant’s situation at the same time other Grizzlies players were having to miss Thursday’s game. Those include Dillon Brooks, Killian Tillie and Brandon Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.