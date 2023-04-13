SPORTS-JETS-MIKE-WHITE-PUSHED-HARD-5-NJA.jpg

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) loosens up during practice on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Florham Park, N.J.

 Andrew Mills

(TNS) NEW YORK — Twenty-one NFL linebackers have made at least 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons. Only two did so as teammates, and the New York Jets will have C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams back to go after a third straight season of triple-digit stops.

Mosley and Williams are former Alabama prep stars – Mosley at Theodore and Williams at Wenonah. 

