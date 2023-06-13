FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Former Murray State football standout Quincy Williams admits that he could not help staring at his newest teammate when Organized Team Activities (also known as off-season mini camp) opened last month for the NFL’s New York Jets.
It was no ordinary teammate who had arrived. It was a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who arrived in the Big Apple in late April after being traded from Green Bay.
“I ain’t going to lie to you. I was kind of star struck at first,” Williams about a month ago during a news conference at the team’s headquarters in New Jersey. Williams, who was a third-round draft choice of Jacksonville, will enter his third season in Gotham and is expected to keep his starting linebacker position after signing a contract extension in March.
“We warm up right next to each other, so I was like, ‘Hold on Coach! Let me just take this in.’ And I’d watch his throws for a little bit. Plus, seeing him in green (the Jets’ main color). I had to take that in for a little bit.”
Indeed, things have changed a bit for Williams and the Jets. Rodgers spent 17 years with the Packers and won Super Bowl XLV at the end of the 2010 season, with Murray High alum Tim Masthay at punter. Now 39, he is following the same path as his successor in Green Bay, Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who also departed the Packers to play with the Jets.
Rodgers is not being brought to New York City, though, for the glitz and glam of Madison Avenue. The Jets believe they are Super Bowl contenders and that Rodgers, despite his age, still has enough magic left in his right arm to take them to the top of the NFL mountain.
Williams, who could have left New York at the end of the 2022 season, said the Jets’ prospects for continued improvement, were why he wanted to stay.
“It’s because of what we started,” he said during the news conference.”We built the foundation last year (with Williams being the second-leading tackler for one of the top five defenses in the NFL) and it’s going to be great to see where else it can go this year.”
He said Rodgers’ presence has been more than noticeable.
“It’s been a lot of energy on the field,” he said.
