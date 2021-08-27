MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Soccer players Abby Jones and Morgan Bodker were both honored by the Ohio Valley Conference for their outstanding play through the first week of the season.
Jones, a senior forward, was named OVC Offensive Player of the Week following her hat trick and assist against Missouri State last Thursday. Jones said she is glad that she and Bodker could set the tone for the Racers for the rest of the season.
“I think it kind of sets the tone for what our program is in this conference and from an individual and team perspective, it’s just great to start off this way.” Jones said.
Bodker, a freshman defender, received OVC Defender of the Week in just the first week of her collegiate soccer career. She scored one goal against Missouri State and assisted on another goal in the win over Louisiana Tech. She also played in all 180 minutes of the Racer’s games last week.
“I think it’s very exciting that we were both honored to be conference players of the week and like Abby said, it sets the tone for the rest of the season.” Said Bodker.
The Racers will be back in action on Sunday (Aug. 29) at noon when they travel to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.
