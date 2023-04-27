MURRAY — That old saying about the only two sure things in life being death and taxes probably needs to have a third addition.
Murray State and Belmont will always play heart-stopping softball games.
It sure has been the case this year. The first two games of their first series as Missouri Valley Conference rivals this year went extra innings with Murray State winning both. So why should Wednesday’s third and final game of that series at Racer Field in Murray had been any different? And it wasn’t.
The only difference was this one did not go extra innings Murray State slugger Gracie Osbron blasted a one-out solo home run over the right-center-field fence in the bottom of the seventh to give the Racers a 1-0 win and a hard-earned sweep this season of the Bruins.
“That was a fun game. It’s always great to beat Belmont (who came to The Valley with Murray State from the Ohio Valley Conference), especially on our home field,” said Osbron, who had the only two hits for the Racers in a game where there were only three between the two teams. “That was a big W for us right there (Murray State improved to 31-16 overall and 15-6 in The Valley, while Belmont dropped to 21-21 overall and 8-12 in league play). They’re definitely one of our big rivals.
“It’s fun. Yeah, I know. I know! I think we enjoy making it close and making us sweat. That helps us win ballgames later down the road. We tend to do that a lot (with several close wins, some of which have gone well past the regulation number of seven innings once they began league play) but that’s OK. We enjoy that and that’s going to help us later in the postseason.”
Osbron’s tater marked the third time that a long drive has decided games with Belmont this season, all of which ended with one-run wins for the Racers. In March, Saxon Radcliffe hit the top of the center-field fence at Racer Field for a walk-off double that gave the Racers a 3-2 come-from-behind win in nine innings. A few weeks later, Lily Fischer launched a solo home run in the top of the 10th for the only run in a 1-0 win in which pitchers Maya Johnson (20 strikeouts for the Bruins) and Hannah James (a perfect game through nine innings for the Racers) dominated with the teams combining to have only three baserunners.
Wednesday, the pitchers were outstanding again. Belmont’s Emma Summers only allowed two hits, both to Osbron, the first being a fifth-inning single that did not result in any damage. Meanwhile, Murray State’s Bre Haislip was proving once again that she is not just a filler for main twirlers James and Jenna Veber, reaching the sixth inning before being lifted for James with a no-hitter intact after allowing only three baserunners, two via errors, the other on a walk.
James had to pitch out of a jam in the sixth after Murray State’s second error but she retired the next two batters. She then gave up Belmont’s first hit of the day in the seventh, a long leadoff double to center from Nicole Hughes but, after Hughes was bunted over to third, James responded with two straight strikeouts to set up Osbron’s heroics.
Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, though,did not want Haislip’s contributions on Wednesday to go unnoticed.
“You can’t say enough about Bre did today,” Amundson said. “Bre has proven herself multiple times this year and she did a good job today.”
