MURRAY  — Friday night, former Murray State women’s basketball star Ke’Shunan James was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame. 

She was a big-time performer in her playing days with the Racers. James was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection and was voted OVC Player of the Year in her junior season, 2017. Only fellow Hall of Famer Sheila Smith scored more career points  as James ended with 2,119. 