MURRAY — Friday night, former Murray State women’s basketball star Ke’Shunan James was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame.
She was a big-time performer in her playing days with the Racers. James was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection and was voted OVC Player of the Year in her junior season, 2017. Only fellow Hall of Famer Sheila Smith scored more career points as James ended with 2,119.
James has also been a big success since her Murray State playing days, winning three league championships in Europe, one in the Ukraine and the last two with the Pieštanské Čajky Seagulls of the Slovak Basketball League. She was named Player of the Year and Import Player of the Year this past season. In other words, she more than had the resume.
Yet, when she was informed a few months ago that she would be part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, well, she needed convincing.
“I didn’t believe it. I didn’t tell anybody,” said James on Wednesday afternoon from her native Jackson, Tennessee, as she still tried to come to terms with the fact that this, indeed, had happened. That was her standing in front of an audience Friday night inside the school’s Hall of Champions, thanking everyone who had part in her career reaching such a high level.
James’ ceremony was conducted Friday because she will be unable to attend the November event that will honor all of this year’s inductees. She will be back on the court in Europe.
One of the people in attendance Friday was her head coach at Jackson Southside High School, Brent McNeal, who was among the first people she told once she began determining this was, indeed, real.
“I didn’t tell anybody until I got off (a Zoom meeting with members of the Hall of Fame selection committee, as well as other inductees).Then, I called my father (Greg Johnson) and I was like, ‘This is crazy. Maybe I can finally tell people?’
“So I was invited to something in Florida about two weeks earlier and I decided to tell Coach McNeal. I texted him and was asking him if he can be free (in late June or during July but she did not say why). He said, ‘Sure. What’s up?’ Then, I texted him about the Hall of Fame. He called me right away and was like, ‘How long have you known about this?’ I said two weeks. He said, ‘You’re crazy! Why didn’t you tell me?!’
Then, not long after that, he said, ‘This is good, K.J. This is good!’”
McNeal indeed was able to attend Friday’s ceremony. There were others too.
Her first head coach with the Racers, Rob Cross, joined McNeal in speaking at the event. Wednesday, as he recalled coaching James for her first three years in Murray, he recalled how he and McNeal began getting to know one another as he and the Racers began recruiting the Southside phenom.
“One of my former assistants (Anita Buggs) was watching her at a camp in Nashville and said, ‘Hey! I think you need to come look at this girl,’” Cross said. “So I go down there and, 30 seconds into watching her play, I’m on the phone with one of our assistants, who was across town at something else. I told him, ‘I need you to stop what you’re doing and get over here. We may have a money player here.”
Cross said that, once James was signed to Murray State and played her first game, he realized he had something very special.
“I was watching a future OVC Player of the Year,” he said. “Really, she should’ve had two. We went into our final game of the OVC (regular season) and needed a win to clinch the third seed in the OVC Tournament. Well, we missed a layup at the end of the game and that caused us to drop to the ninth seed. I will always believe that loss cost her the OVC Player of the Year in 2017. “
James’ final season brought a new head coach, former Murray High girls coach and Marshall County All-State First Team selection, Rechelle Turner, who also spoke Friday. Turner said the mere fact that she was included in Friday’s ceremony was testimony to the relationship she and James formed in the early stages of the first and only year she would be able to coach the eventual OVC Player of the Year.
“I said this to her and anyone who would listen the other night, but I really believe it was true. She was already established. She was already established, in fact, as one of the best players in the conference. So here I am. I’m a first-year coach coming in here and have not coached one college basketball player. She could’ve dismissed me in that way,” Turner said. “But she never did. She bought in. She was coachable and I think it had to do with us being similar. We have a similar competitiveness and that probably drew us together and rather quickly.
“But to have a player of that caliber accept me and my staff as quickly as she did obviously helped with our transition.”
Cross said he liked the way James handled herself on and off the court while still a high schooler. That is continuing today as James has become a star in Slovakia to the point of being sought for souvenirs by the young fans, even older ones, after games with the Seagulls.
James recalled a specific incident this past season.
“After games, we’re going to the fans and we’re shaking hands and high-fiving. Sometimes, though, they grab us for hugs. But I’ve got lots of little kids wearing my jersey and coming up to me after games and asking ‘Hey! Can I have this or this (referring to pieces of her game attire, such as her socks and jersey). There was this one younger girl that I remember who asked me, ‘Can I please have your headband?’” James remembered, noting that this was no ordinary headband. “I had this one since college. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy! I don’t know.’ But then I gave it to her and she asked, ‘Can you sign it?’
“In that moment, how can I tell her no?”
“I’m just super proud of her as a player, but I’m more proud of her growth as a person,” Cross said.
“She wasn’t an outstanding shooter (at Murray State) but she was an outstanding scorer,” Turner said of how she has yet to coach another player of James’ type with the Racers. Though listed officially as a 6-foot guard, James was described by Turner as being a player with no real position.
“She was only six-foot tall but her strength and quickness and agility really set her apart. She scored in a variety of ways, using pivots, using spins, floaters, going to the offensive glass ... just out-athleticizing and physically overpowering people.”
James said her competitive drive was intentional.
“Everywhere I go, I feel that I have to have the mentality where I feel like I have to be the best. I have to outwork everybody, and that goes for anybody in front of me,” she said. “I don’t care if it’s teammates (in practices). In that moment that I’m playing against you? I don’t know you ... and that’s not anything against you.
“I feel each and every day that you compete with your teammates? You make them better.”
