HOUSTON— Someone who has been watching this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with particular interest has been former Murray State Head Coach Billy Kennedy.
First, he was inside the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina to see former Racer assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim’s Kennesaw State team just miss an upset of Xavier in the first round. He has not been inside other tournament venues since then.
However, he is already in Houston for this weekend’s Final Four ... because another former Murray State assistant will be leading a team on college basketball’s biggest stage. Dusty May has upstart Florida Atlantic two wins away from a national championship and Kennedy could not be any more proud.
“He’s done just an unbelievable job, but I’m not surprised,” Kennedy said Thursday afternoon after arriving in Houston so he can watch May and his 35-3 Owls meet San Diego State in a game set for a 5 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Reliant Stadium. “I take that with all of my guys (that they can be great), to be honest with you. But he had great success (during his time in Murray) and helped build the foundation for to some of those teams we had that did have great success (namely Kennedy’s 2009-10 team that beat Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament in San Jose, California and the 2012 team under May and Abdur-Rahim’s fellow assistant under Kennedy, Steve Prohm, that also won a tournament game).
May is the second coach with Murray State ties to coach a team in the Final Four. Former Head Coach Mick Cronin guided UCLA there in 2021, losing on a last-second shot to Gonzaga, which was the fate that befell the Bruins again this year.
Kennedy said he has not had a chance to actually talk with May during the tournament. He said he hopes to see his former assistant sometime over the coming days in Houston.
“He’s been so busy the last few days. He’s got too much on his plate, so we’ve been texting,” said Kennedy, who was at Southeastern Louisiana before coming to Murray State.
He said seeing a mid-major make the Final Four is gratifying. Then again, Florida Atlantic’s league — Conference USA — has been flexing its muscle a lot this postseason. Along with the Owls going to the Final Four, both Alabama-Birmingham and North Texas have reached the title game of the National Invitational Tournament.
“It’s a good league. You can tell from how tough (its teams) have been in the tournaments,” he said. “(Florida Atlantic) was good last year, but they had different guys come in, like almost everybody else, but (May) has accepted that challenge, even with all of the NIL stuff going on. You can never count them out because they’re so successful finishing games off.”
Florida Atlantic has had to display toughness in every game so far in the tourney, gutting out a win against Memphis, pulling away late against 16-seed Fairleigh-Dickinson, coming from behind to down Tennessee and simply willing its way to victory against Kansas State.
All of this has brought the Owls to Saturday. Kennedy said, from his TV set at home, he has been proud watching them win.
But what it would mean if Florida Atlantic beats the Aztecs Saturday?
“I’ll have to try not to cry. It would just be such an amazing feeling to see him do that,” Kennedy said.
