MURRAY — Murray State heads into today’s Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball tilt with host Austin Peay firmly in the thick of the race for the OVC regular-season title.
The Racers (15-6, 7-3) sit alone in third place, only a game behind first-place Tennessee Tech as they prepare for their final visit to the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee as an OVC representative. Murray State heads to the Missouri Valley Conference next year, while the Governors (13-6, 6-3 OVC) are headed to the ASUN.
Adding to the intrigue of today’s game is that Peay is right behind the Racers in fourth place.
“It’s huge. We talk to the kids a lot and I’ve been telling them that, at this point in my tenure (she is in her fifth season at her alma-mater), we’ve never been in this position, to control our own destiny, so this is a huge game for us, not only because we feel like we have to win out to have a chance to win our conference but you’re also playing every single game for conference seeding (in the OVC Tournament)” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“Austin Peay, being one game behind us, gives us a chance to create separation or for them to be right back with us and we haven’t had a whole lot of success against Austin Peay since I’ve been here, so we feel like this is an opportunity to turn that around. We’ve had a lot of close games with them. We just haven’t finished and executed the way we should have, but (Peay) has had really good teams in that time, as we’ve been building our program and, in my opinion, they’ve had more talented teams than us.”
Turner and her team were also dealing with some potential distractions ahead of their final workout in Murray on Wednesday. Unscheduled travel plans were having to be made ahead of a predicted winter storm.
“Yeah, I think the weather’s got everything up in arms and we’re having to change our travel plans and trying to work with our administration and bus companies and hotels in order to get us (to Clarksville). We normally go down there the day of (a game, being that Clarksville is about an hour’s drive from Murray), so we’re having to adjust.”
However, Turner also said her team’s job is to not think about the weather. The concern is Peay, which, once in Clarksville, will be the subject of hotel film sessions as the players seek ways to exploit the Govs.
“It’s a situation where we’ve got to understand that they’re going to throw their best punch. It’s also a rivalry game and we’ve got to be able to understand that and be ready to go toe-to-toe with them and match their intensity,” Turner said.
Peay features two of the OVC’s best players in the conference in guard Karle Pace, a 5-6 graduate student who transferred from fellow OVC representative Eastern Illinois to finish her career at her hometown university, and Yamia Johnson, a 5-11 senior guard, who transferred from former OVC representative Jacksonville State. Pace is averaging 15 points a game but Johnson, who comes off the bench, is the team’s leading scorer at 16 .1 points a game.
Both players are among the team’s best free-throw shooters (Pace at 84.1% and Johnson at 78.9%) and hit close to 50% of their shots from the field. They also are hitting more than 40% of their 3-point attempts.
“Those two are terrific but they have a lot of role players around them and they’re very difficult to guard. They run a lot of dribble-drive and they can shoot the ball from the outside, so you have to be locked in and understand the scout and understand the matchups,” Turner said. “They press some but they haven’t been known to do a whole lot. Now, that may change against us because they may want to pick up the pace.”
Game time is set for 5 p.m. today in Clarksville. The game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM and 1340 AM with play-by-play man Jeremy Rose on the call. The game is also available for viewing on ESPN+.
