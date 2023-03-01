MURRAY — The Missouri Valley Conference late last week named Murray State’s Eliza Mae Kho as its Women’s Golf Player of the Week, as announced by The Valley office in St. Louis.
The honor is the first for Murray State women’s golf as they compete in their first year in The Valley.
Kho, a senior from Miri, Malaysia, carded her career-low round twice, when the Racers played the Atlantic Invitational at Indiana River CC in Boynton Beach, Florida. Kho had a score line of 68-79-68=206 to get a spot in third place.
Kho was part of a record-setting event for the Racers that saw the team post a 283 in the final round, the lowest single round in total strokes in program history that began in 1993. The Racers’ 864 total tied the program record low score by the 2019 team at the OVC Championship and the same team had the previous single-round record of 284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.