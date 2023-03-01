Kho

Murray State's Eliza Mae Kho follows a shot during a recent event.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY  — The Missouri Valley Conference late last week named Murray State’s Eliza Mae Kho as its Women’s Golf Player of the Week, as announced by The Valley office in St. Louis. 

The honor is the first for Murray State women’s golf as they compete in their first year in The Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you