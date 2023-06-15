MURRAY — Ahead of accompanying middle-distance runner Kayla Bell and high jumper Meghan Fletcher to the NCAA Division 1 National Track and Field Meet at the University of Texas at Austin last week, Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler was asked a question.
“What does this kind of thing do for recruiting?”
“I think a really good thing with this is that it’s happened in three different events (over the past two years),” Kiesler said, adding last year’s huge long-jump showing from Rachel Hagans to the mix. Hagans finished 12th in the nationals at Eugene, Oregon, giving her Second Team All-American status.
That accomplishment was given extra zip because it happened at one of the most recognized track and field venues in the world — Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Last Thursday, Bell, while having her 800-meter dash heat televised live on ESPN2, broke the school record by two seconds and just missed qualifying for the finals as she finished third in her heat. Fletcher, while she did not have a great night Saturday, still headed to Austin as the defending indoor and outdoor champion from her first season in the very-competitive Missouri Valley Conference.
“It shows that we can compete at a high level in multiple facets, multiple event areas. It also shows (potential recruits) that some of these kids weren’t projected to do this when they got here, so it shows that we can build our success from within,” Kiesler said. “From your first year to your senior year, I think these three kids prove you just need to be patient and trust the system as we go.
“Look, this is the most (nationals qualifiers) we’ve had in our recent history (25 years, to be exact), and to have (at least one qualifier) two years in a row? It shows that the expectation is high for this program and, hopefully, it just gets higher with qualifying kids both for the first rounds and for finals.”
In addition, Murray State had four athletes that were able to compete at the East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida. That also was the most for the Racers to have in that event in 25 years.
Hagans had qualified after a big jump in a meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Bell finished third in the 800 and Fletcher was eighth in the high jump after both won their events in May at The Valley Championships on the Illinois State campus in Normal. This was Murray State’s first season as a Valley member after it had competed for many years in the Ohio Valley Conference, where Murray State was a founding member.
In addition, sprinter Faith Bostick qualified for the East Prelims in the 100-meter dash but was not able to qualify for Austin.
“It’s awesome just to have four go to the first rounds, to begin with,” said Racers middle distance coach Jordan Johnston. “It’s also a huge deal to have two come out of it and go to nationals. It’s amazing and I think it shows how well-rounded our program is.”
