MURRAY — Junior Matias Kiuru and freshman John Blanton of the Murray State rifle team have been named as All-Americans for 2021-22 season by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association. Kiuru was named to the aggregate third team and smallbore second team, while both Kiuru and Blanton were named to the air rifle second team.
For the third consecutive season, Kiuru led the Racers in scoring in all three categories. He fired team highs of 585.6 in smallbore, 594.1 in air rifle and 1179.7 in aggregate, all three of which are career bests for the junior. In addition to being named as an All-OVC selection in both air rifle and small bore, Kiuru was also named as the 2022 OVC Air Rifle Athlete of the Year. This year’s awards also mark the third consecutive season in which Kiuru has earned All-American honors in both smallbore and air rifle and the second in which he has earned aggregate honors.
Blanton had a breakout freshman season in which he earned first-team All-OVC honors in smallbore and air rifle, was named as the 2022 OVC Freshman of the Year and as the 2022 OVC Air Rifle Athlete of the Year. The freshman finished his first season just behind Kiuru in air rifle at 593.6. His selection makes him the 61st individual All-American in the history of Murray State rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.