MURRAY — The sixth-ranked Murray State rifle team finished second in the third annual Kentucky Long Rifle Match at the Barker Hall Rifle Range in Lexington. The Racers shot a 6975 in the unique “shoot six, count six” match format, finishing second to No. 1 Kentucky’s 7057, but topping No. 16 Morehead State’s 6931.
Matias Kiuru shot a personal record of 597 in air rifle, which when paired with a 583 in smallbore, gave him an aggregate that was one off his season-high at 1180. Allison Henry also had a record day shooting a 589 in smallbore and a 590 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1179, all of which were career bests for the freshman.
Anna Scheer tied her season-high of 589 in air rifle, while Kylie Delaney tied her career-high in air rifle of 587.
The Racers will close out the fall portion of their schedule week when they travel to Jacksonville State to take on Gamecocks on Nov. 22.
