SACRAM3NTO, Calif. — Fans hoping to see high-flying Memphis Grizzlies guard and former Murray State star Ja Morant perform in a nationally-televised game Monday at Sacramento were disappointed.
Morant was a no-go in the Grizz’s NBA Western Conference showdown between first-place teams as he was sidelined with knee soreness. Memphis stayed more than competitive without their floor general well up to the fourth quarter. That is when the Pacific Division leaders outscored the short-handed leaders of the Southwest Division, 33-10, to take a 133-100 win.
This came a day after Morant had almost led a miraculous comeback at Phoenix, scoring 27 points as the Griz came from 29 points down to fall 112-110 to the Suns. In that loss, Morant also notched the 5,000th point of his NBA career.
The loss was not too damaging to Memphis as it still maintained a five-game lead over New Orleans in the Southwest. Sacramento continued its strong play in the past month and kept a three-game lead in the Pacific.
The Grizz next will play tonight in another nationally-televised matchup against defending world champion Golden State in San Francisco. That game is set for a 9:00 tip on ESPN.
There was no word on Morant’s status for tonight, as of press time Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.