SACRAM3NTO, Calif. — Fans hoping to see high-flying Memphis Grizzlies guard and former Murray State star Ja Morant perform in a nationally-televised game Monday at Sacramento were disappointed.

Morant was a no-go in the Grizz’s NBA Western Conference showdown between first-place teams as he was sidelined with knee soreness. Memphis stayed more than competitive without their floor general well up to the fourth quarter. That is when the Pacific Division leaders outscored the short-handed leaders of the Southwest Division, 33-10,  to take a 133-100 win.

