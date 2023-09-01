MURRAY — Murray State’s first opponent of the 2023 football season — Presbyterian College of Clinton, South Carolina, is described as a “private, Presbyterian liberal arts college” by Wikipedia.
It has been around for a long time, though, founded way back in 1880 with the motto “While We Live, We Serve.”
It is also a small campus with 1,199 students enrolled in the fall semester last year. One-third of that student body competes as student-athletes.
The football program has competed within the Pioneer Football League since 2021, but the program goes back all the way to the early 20th century. The rest of its sports compete in the Big South Conference.
One notable football connection for PC is that one of the Power 5 conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference — has an award that it presents each season that is named for PC founder William P. Jacobs. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy goes to the ACC’s most outstanding blocker.
However, without question, the most attention-getting aspect of PC is its nickname, one of the truly most unique in all of college sports — the Blue Hose. Now, upon first mention, this might bring to mind a vision of hose that is used to spray water. However, that is not the case.
According to the campus’ website — gobluehose.com — this started in the early 1900s when sportswriters began calling PC’s teams the “Blue Stockings” because, apparently, PC’s athletic teams sported blue socks. Since then, writers have gone back and forth over calling PC the “Stockings” or the “Hose” with “Hose” serving as a way to shorten newspaper headlines.
“Coincidentally enough, former college PR guy Ben Hay Hammet’s 1982 centennial history of PC noted that blue-stocking Presbyterians also referred to “Presbyterians with strong puritan leanings,” the PC website said.
“At any rate,” Hammet wrote, “the sports nickname was shortened to ‘Blue Hose’ in 1954, presumably under the assumption that it sounded somewhat fiercer to carry onto the field of athletic battle.”
The student body then officially adopted the nickname in the 1950s.
There is also a similarity to Murray as this nickname today has been adjusted to represent fierce Scottish warriors. “Murray,” of course, is a name with a deep Scottish heritage.
