(TNS) MEMPHIS — When they watched former Kentucky star Anthony Davis walk to the locker room late in the first half with a stinger that immobilized his right arm temporarily and the Memphis Grizzlies were in the midst of an electric run, the Lakers hardly flinched in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday afternoon.
When they lost a hard-earned lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lakers seemed poised and unfazed. Again, they set their jaws and got back to the hard work of winning a playoff game against a skillful, determined opponent while playing in front of a raucous sellout crowd.
When the Grizzlies narrowed the gap in the closing minutes, capitalizing on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s muscular play around the basket for what proved to be the last of his team-leading 31 points, the Lakers put on their best resilient, defiant show of force and seized a 128-112 victory.
The Lakers closed the game with a dramatic 15-0 run over the game’s final 3:11 to pocket Game 1, snatching home-court advantage in the best-of-7 series from Memphis, which had the best home record in the NBA this season (35-6). Game 2 is Wednesday night at FedEx Forum. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Saturday and April 24 at Crypto.com Arena.
Rui Hachimura scored 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including a 5-for-6 showing from 3-point range, in 30 minutes in a reserve role to lead the Lakers. Austin Reaves had 23 points (14 in the fourth quarter) on 8-for-13 shooting. Davis had 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting, plus 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
LeBron James added 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 11 rebounds, giving the Lakers four players with 20 points or more in a playoff game for the first time since Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Byron Scott each had 20 or more in a May 15, 1988 playoff game.
The Grizzlies flew at the Lakers in waves at times, sparked early and late by Jackson and in the middle by former Murray State star Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. However, Memphis lost Morant to a hand injury after Davis drew a charging foul on him with the Lakers leading, 105-101, with 5:48 left in the game.
Morant, who had been nursing a hand ailment, jogged directly to the locker room, yelling in obvious pain as he exited the court. He could not return to the game and finished with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting in 30 minutes. Bane had 22 points on 6-for-18 shooting in 37 minutes.
“Ja is the head of the snake,” Davis said of Morant, who averaged a team-leading 26.2 points during the regular season. “His pick-and-roll game is elite. He’s got the floaters. His launch pad, he jumps very high. Gets downhill. I just want to take all that away being up a little bit more, making him see a crowd.
“You’ve got to treat him as such. He can blow by guys and he’s very shifty. Six feet, very slithery. You just want to show a crowd and make him find other guys or shoot a tough shot. Obviously, he’s good enough where he’s going to make some, but just make it tough for him all game.”
X-rays on Morant’s hand were negative but he said his availability for Game 2 was “in jeopardy.”
