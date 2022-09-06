LUBBOCK, Texas — Famed singer/songwriter Mac Davis once penned that he once thought happiness was seeing his native hometown of Lubbock, Texas getting smaller and smaller in his rear-view mirror.
Saturday night, Murray State’s football team could not leave Lubbock fast enough.
Simply, the anticipated opener of the 2022 football season for the Racers was, except for a few brief moments, not real enjoyable. Not only did Big 12 representative Texas Tech of the FBS do pretty much whatever it wanted with its FCS opponent in a 63-10 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium, there were signs that the Racers’ crippling injury bug from last year has not been exterminated.
Quarterback DJ Williams developed an injury to his right knee on the final play of the second quarter and running back Damonta Witherspoon sustained an ankle injury early in the second. Both Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selections, Williams and Witherspoon did not return.
“We won’t know anything for sure until we get the MRI on DJ,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood in a radio interview on the Racer Sports Network after the game.
“With ‘Spoon, his ankle was actually hurt in our final scrimmage, so we held him out quite a bit in practice, but he was feeling good, so we worked him back into practice late in the week. He said that it was the same ankle but that it feels like it’s in a different spot.”
Texas Tech has been among the highest-scoring teams in the nation the past 10-or-so years and seems to have the makings of that again this season. The Red Raiders riddled the Racers for 605 total yards and scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions.
For a fleeting few moments, though, the Racers seemed to have a chance to make a game of it. After Williams found receiver LeMartez Brooks on a 51-yard pass to the Texas Tech 9-yard line, Aaron Baum gave the Racers some points with a 31-yard field goal after the drive stalled.
After Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith found receiver Jerand Bradley on a 30-yard scoring strike, Williams launched a long pass toward the Red Raider end zone and receiver Jacob Bell was there to catch it and stumble across the goal line for a 54-yard TD that pulled the Racers within 21-10 with 13:29 left before halftime.
Texas Tech’s offense was already in rhythm, though, and quickly responded as Smith hit receiver Loic Fouonji on a 39-yard scoring toss one play after a penalty on the ensuing kickoff that gave the Red Raiders outstanding field position,
This time, the Racers could not answer, and Texas Tech would add two Tajh Brooks scoring runs to build the lead to 42-10. That led to the sequence that is still having Racer fans holding their collective breath.
Williams guided the Racers deep into Texas Tech territory on the strength of passes to Bell and receiver Curtis Rearden, as the clock neared halftime. However, the Racers were not able to move the ball after reaching the Texas Tech 8, leaving them with a fourth-and-goal situation.
Hood opted to go for the touchdown on fourth down instead of a field goal. Williams attempted to roll to the right but was quickly caught by the Red Raiders pass rush. His right foot appeared to become caught on the artificial turf as he attempted to throw, and he went down in pain. He eventually was helped from the field.
Williams left after going 8-of-16 through the air for 207 yards and a touchdown. Witherspoon had 45 yards on 13 carries before he had to leave.
However, along with the injuries, a concern for Hood after the game was how easily Texas Tech, a 38-point favorite, moved the ball.
“We’ve got a lot of issues. It wasn’t just missed tackles or misplays. They had guys wide open that were not even covered. That’s a coaching schematic situation that we’ve got to get taken care of,” he said.
If there was a positive note, Murray State did finally manage to stop the Red Raiders’ offense in the second half, forcing four punts.
Bluntly, Hood said there was not a whole lot his team did well Saturday night. However, he said that when he would get the chance to discuss Saturday’s game with his team, one thing that would not need to be covered was his team’s overall attitude.
“The kids know that I’m to tell them the truth afterward and we’ve had butt whoopings before, but not this bad, where I didn’t feel like we didn’t play as a team or weren’t playing hard all the way through, we weren’t prepared, people were blaming each other or something else. We didn’t have that tonight,” he said. “We just flat out got whipped.”
Bell had two catches for 76 yards and the lone touchdown for the Racers. He was taking an optimistic approach.
“We’ve got the whole season ahead of us. We’ve got time,” he said. “This was a tough opponent but we’re going to get better each week.”
Linebacker Lawaun Powell followed Hood’s lead of noting how the Racers continued trying to make things happen well after the game got out of hand.
“As a team, we never gave up and fought to the end. Everybody cheered everybody on and that’s what we do as a family,” Powell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.