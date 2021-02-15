MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team dropped a 67-65 heartbreaker to UT Martin Saturday night at the CFSB Center in Murray in a game that went down to the very last shot.
The fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest resembled a heavyweight boxing match of old with the two teams trading blows back and forth over the entire 10 minutes of the quarter.
UT Martin took the lead for the first time in the game since the first quarter early in the fourth on 3-pointer from Maddie Waldrop. The Skyhawks grew that lead to as many as four until a 3-pointer from Bria Sanders-Woods and layup from Manna Mensah put their team back on top, 59-58, with 4:33 to play.
Murray State pushed the lead to three, but two quick baskets by Dasia Young and Chelsey Perry returned the lead to UTM with 2:20 remaining. From there, MSU went back in front on a jumper from Mensah with 1:56 to play, only to have UTM snatch the lead back with eight seconds left in the game on a Seygan Robins 3-pointer.
On the ensuing MSU possession, Katelyn Young powered herself under the basket to tie the game at 65 with five seconds to play. With 1.1 seconds left, Perry proved why she is one of the best players in the nation and scored to put her team on top, 67-65. Despite only having 1.1 seconds, Turley got a good look at a 3-pointer, but it did not go in as the Skyhawks held on for the win.
With a game-high 22 points Saturday, Turley has now scored 20-plus points in each of her last three games and in eight of her last 11. Young contributed 12 to the cause, while Laci Hawthorne added 11 and Sanders-Woods had 10 to round out four Racers in double-digits.
The Racers were trying to avenge an Ohio Valley Conference loss for the second day in row. On Friday, Murray State edged Southeast Missouri, 81-79, at the CFSB Center. The Racers nearly let this one slip away late as the Redhawks tried to erase an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Turley led all scorers in the game with 28 points which included a 4-for-8 clip from 3-point range and a 12-for-13 outing at the free throw line. Hannah McKay followed Turley with 13 points, while Lex Mayes and Young rounded out the four Racers in double digits with 12 and 10, respectively. Hawthorne led Murray State on the boards in the game with a season-high 13 rebounds, while Young and MacKay added six each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.