MURRAY — It was like a horror movie sequel for Murray State’s soccer team on Sunday, which just happened to also be Halloween.
After losing in the spring to Southeast Missouri on their home field as the No. 1 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, it happened again to the Racers. Murray State, playing as the No. 4 seed, tied No. 5 Tennessee Tech with a goal with about four minutes left to make a happy ending possible.
Then, it was taken away.
Murray State was called for a foul in its box with 1:38 left. Then, goal-keeper Jenna Villacres was able to deflect Meredth Nye’s penalty kick, but could not stop it as Tech left Cutchin Field a 2-1 winner.
“It’s the game of soccer and I’ve been in these as a player and many as a coach,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose team ended its season at 9-8-1), while Tech (6-5-4) advances to play No. 1 seed UT Martin Friday in Martin, Tennessee. “The thing that gets you through those last four minutes, though, is maturity on the field and we didn’t have that and, really, we haven’t had that all season and that’s why we’re in the spot we’re in.
“We have good enough players and we have the ability and we should be in a better spot than we’re in.”
Defender Audrey Henry did what she could to put the Racers in that better spot when she headed a direct free kick from midfielder Hailey Cole past Tech keeper Isabelle Austin with 4:42 left in the second half to tie the match at 1-1. At that point, with the Racers having played very well the previous 25-or-so minutes, a win in regulation became a possible ending.
However, just when it appeared the Racers would emerge to live another day, darkness fell. Tech’s Chloe Smith, who put the Golden Eagles ahead 1-0 when she sent a lob over Villacres after Murray State failed to clear the ball, gained position on a Racer defender in the Murray State box and was tripped, drawing a foul and creating a penalty kick.
That possession was one of about three in the second half for Tech to result in what could be considered a serious scoring threat. Nye then made her kick, which Villacres seemed to have stopped before the ball somehow trickled past her and over the goal line.
Murray State, which had put pressure on the Tech numerous times throughout the second half, was unable to mount a final attack.
“Both goals they had today were cheap,” Lodge said. “We held this team to two shots on target today, but they put both in the back of the net. On the first one, we had 14 chances to clear it and didn’t it. Then, on the next one, we’re diving at them in the box on one of their most dangerous players (Smith) and we talked about that.”
Lodge said Murray State’s lone goal should not have been a surprise.
“We’ve been very good on set pieces all season and that was a very good delivery from Hailey and Henry got on the end of it,” Lodge said of the equalizing goal. “All season, we’ve known that if we can get those free kicks, we’re going to cause problems.
“That keeper is a very good keeper and she ate up a lot of our services, but I actually thought we played some of the best build-up soccer we’ve played all season. The problem was it seemed like we didn’t have any purpose when we’d shoot and we made it a little easier for that keeper. She didn’t have to dive for anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.