CARBONDALE, Ill. — Murray State’s women’s soccer team has made things very interesting late in their inaugural season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Racers had won three of their past five matches in Valley play entering Thursday night’s contest with Southern Illinois at the Lee Hartzog Track and Field Complex in Carbondale, Illinois. The fact that none of those five matches had included a loss had vaulted the Racers into the upper crust of The Valley standings in a tie for third with both Illinois-Chicago and SIU.
As expected Thursday night’s match was a close, hard-fought battle. Then, in the 83rd minute, a problem that has hurt the Racers in past matches reared its ugly head again to give the Salukis the edge. Murray State was called for a foul in its box, allowing SIU to be given a penalty kick, which it converted for the lead and an eventual 1-0 lead that ended the Racers’ undefeated streak and dropped them to 3-2-2 in Valley play.
The deciding play came with 83:58 left and resulted in SIU’s Lara Barbieri Da Silva sending the PK shot past Murray State keeper Jenna Villacres, who did not face but five shots all night, only three of which were on goal as the Racers also had only three shots on goal.
However, the Racers were the aggressor, sending a total of 13 shots at SIU keeper Ary Lougher.
Murray State had put itself in position for this match to be so important with two straight wins last weekend, starting with a 2-1 upset of The Valley’s top team, Missouri State, on the road at Springfield, Missouri. Murray State (now 4-8-3 overall) then had its offense rolling on Sunday, exploding for seven goals in a 7-3 defeat of Illinois State at Cutchin Field in Murray, on the strength of the first career hat trick for freshman Sydney Etter.
Murray State has had bad luck with penalty kicks going against them the past two seasons. In fact, what became the program’s last season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference ended because of a late PK in the OVC Tournament against Tennessee Tech at Cutchin Field. That PK came only minutes after Murray State had tied the match with a dramatic goal.
In Sunday’s win, the Racers surrendered a PK to Illinois State as well, but that did not come back to haunt the Racers.
Now, Murray State must shake the effects of Thursday’s loss as the Racers return to Cutchin on Sunday for the final match on home turf. The Racers will face Valparaiso at 1 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
