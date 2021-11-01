NASHVILLE — After an embarrassing performance against forever-arch rival Austin Peay, on homecoming no less, Murray State looked much better Saturday against Tennessee State.
There was just one problem. A few missed chances early in the game came back to haunt the Racers. Instead of perhaps holding a sizable lead, the Tigers were tied after the Racers had made a valiant comeback to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
That is when the TSU offense, which had become stagnant, regained its earlier form, driving to the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes left in a 27-21 victory at Nissan Stadium.
“I’m real proud of our guys. I know it’s not a win on the scoreboard, but I thought our guys showed a lot of heart and toughness and played right down to the final period,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team drew even at 21-21 on a 54-yard scoring pass from Preston Rice to LaMartez Brooks with 4:30 left.
That was answered by a TSU drive that ended with quarterback Geremy Hickbottom’s third scoring run of the game, an seven-yarder with 1:41 left. Murray State still had one last possession on offense but was unable to move the ball effectively.
Still, while very disappointed with the result, the Racers seemed to leaving the field Saturday night feeling much better about themselves than seven days earlier, when Peay pinned a 47-6 loss on them that left more questions than answers.
“They just showed what they were made of and that’s a difficult thing to do in football,” Hood said of his team, which seemed headed toward another bad loss after Hickbottom’s 65-yard scoring run followed a Racer turnover on the opening drive of the third quarter. That was followed by a 24-yard scoring strike from Hickbottom to tight end Josh Trueheart on fourth down to increase the lead to 21-0 about halfway through the third.
“With such a humiliating loss like we had last week, where nothing went right the entire game, to bounce back and come on the road and play like we did speaks volumes for our guys and their toughness and commitment to each other.”
Things began to change for the Racers after Rice took the field for the first time in three games due to a shoulder injury. Down 21-0, Rice led the Racers on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended when he put his head down and bulled his way into the end zone from five yards to break the shutout with 2:09 left in the third.
However, the Racers were just getting started. A re-energized defense forced TSU to go three-and-out on its next possession and the offense responded with another scoring drive, capped by running back Damonta Witherspoon’s five-yard run with 10:09 left in the game to pull Murray State within 21-14.
Then, after both teams traded unsuccessful offensive possessions, the Racers forced TSU to punt, resulting in Malik Honeycutt’s good return to near midfield with less than five minutes left. One play later, Rice found Brooks to tie it.
The Racers probably would have been in even better shape had a pair of first-half possessions ended better. One drive entered the TSU red zone, while another reached the edge of it but both ended with missed field goals from kicker Aaron Baum, who entered the game having hit seven in a row.
TSU finally found its offensive rhythm before halftime as Hickbottom completed a long scoring drive with an eight-yard run. For the game, though, the Racers outgained TSU in total offensive yardage, 378-321, and had almost a 13-minute edge in time of possession. Witherspoon had 124 yards on the ground for the Racers.
TSU (5-3) moved to 3-1 in OVC play, while the Racers, who once again had to play without several key players as a season-long injury bug continues, fell to 0-3 in league play and 3-5 overall.
