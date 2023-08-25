MURRAY — After two rough losses to start the women’s soccer season, Murray State had a reason for having an extra bit of zip Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field.
The Kentucky Wildcats were in town. No, this would not happen in too many other sports, but, yes, that was the Big Blue in America’s Friendliest Small Town. And the Racers played much better, so well that they found themselves tied with the Southeastern Conference visitor with a chance to possibly win the match.
However, UK made the big play when it counted as Jordyn Rhodes used a great pass from teammate Maya Lacognato to find the net with about 15 minutes left in the match to lift the Cats to a hard-fought 2-1 win and keep the Racers winless so far this season.
“The build-up for this was really nice and we were relaxed and we came out and played really well,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose team, except for the early part of the second half, was pretty much dominated in a 3-0 loss in Atlanta to Georgia State in which the Racers were outshot 19-3 and had a 9-0 deficit in corner kicks. “I’m really disappointed with the result and I’ll never be comfortable with losing. However, I couldn’t be upset about that performance and that’s something we’ve talked about.
“If we show up like that and compete like that, we’ll win a lot of games this year.”
The Racers were in position for Win No. 1 of this season on Thursday when forward Mary Hardy got loose in the UK zone and scored with 33 minutes left in the match after UK had opened the scoring two minutes earlier with a header from Rhodes off a corner kick from Gtace Phillpotts.
The winning goal was produced when UK defender Grace Hoytink intercepted a ball just inside the Murray State side of the field and drove it toward the goal. After a few bounces, Lacognato was able to control the ball enough to find Rhodes on a pass in the box, leading to the goal.
However, Murray State had a great chance in the final five minutes to salvage the tie. Forward Saraya Young made a nifty move about 35 yards from the UK net, then found teammate Tori Schrimpf after looping back from the edge of the box. Schrimpf then zipped a perfect pass to the mouth of the goal, where Hardy was waiting, 1-on-1 with UL keeper Marz Josephson. Hardy easily beat Josephson to the left side but was ruled offsides, nullifying the goal and the tie.
“I think there was an opportunity for Saraya to move the ball quicker but I think Mary was offsides already, so I see why (Young) didn’t play it,” Lodge said.”Our final third, we’ve got to work on creating enough chances, then executing them, to win the game.”
