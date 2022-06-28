MURRAY — Newly-named Wichita State University Director of Athletics Kevin Saal was only at Murray State for a little more than three years.
In reflecting on his tenure last week, Saal said those three years resulted in exactly what every person in his position aims to have happen. The programs, collectively, are stronger than when he found them.
“The piece that’s most gratifying for me professionally is watching a team grow, progress to get stronger, both as students and as persons, then to watch them excel and succeed,” said Saal, who leaves Murray State having seen several programs achieve higher levels of success than prior to his arrival in March 2019.
One program — softball — won its first conference title this past season. Another — women’s basketball — had its most successful season in about a decade, while achieving winning seasons in consecutive years for the first time in that amount of time as well. Football has had consecutive winning seasons for the first time in about 20 years and women’s track and field, which helped open Saal’s tenure with a conference outdoor team title in ’19, swept the indoor and outdoor titles this year.
He said his job was to help these programs have better chances to compete. The real work, though, was done by the players and coaches, which he said is always the case.
“So collectively, that’s very gratifying to me. We have 15 sports, but I like to consider us all as one team, particularly when you get into things like the Director’s Cuts (nationally) Commissioner’s Cups (Ohio Valley Conference), and having 36 consecutive semesters of the department’s student-athletes achieving at least a 3.00 GPA,” Saal said. “Those are the stories that resonate in the community and those are the stories that our community wants to be connected, and people want to be part of that.
“But I would also tell you that the second-most gratifying thing is when the student-athletes come back here and, whether they’re in their upper 20s or mid 30s or even 40s, whatever it is, they want to come back and introduce you to their family and their kids and you learn about what they’re doing in their community. I know, for me, as a student-athlete (he swam for both Arkansas and Texas Christian), that experience is not always easy. I was challenging, but it’s meant to be challenging when coaches and administrators are challenging you to get better as a student, as a person and as a player.
“So that’s not always easy, but I’ve found for myself that you gain confidence and experience through intercollegiate athletics and I want to be able to help provide that for other young people.”
Murray State did not win the OVC’s Commissioner’s Cup, which is determined by the cumulative performance in each sport of each member institution, during Saal’s tenure. However, the Racers gained ground with each year, missing the Cup by only four points this year. The Director’s Cup measures the same thing for all 358 NCAA institutions. In the 2021-22 year, Murray State was 100th.
“So comprehensively, we’ve done some really good things,” Saal said, explaining that it was this success in mind that he felt compelled to assist with the transition of him as A.D. to his second-in-command through his entire tenure — Matt Kelly —assuming Saal’s role on an interim basis, starting today. Saal officially begins his new job at Wichita in mid-July.
“One of my old bosses (Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart, who came to Murray to see Saal off on the day he was named Murray State A.D. Saal had served 12 years under Barnhart in Lexington when he came to Murray) said that you can tell a lot about people in terms of how they enter opportunities and how they exit opportunities. It’s incredibly important to me to set up Murray State really well in this transition,” Saal said, focusing attention on Kelly, who has been part of the Racer program for 18 years, the last nine as senior associate athletics director.
“Matt Kelly will do a phenomenal job and if you watch Twitter, Instagram, Facebook at all, he has tremendous support from our student athletes, and there’s a reason why. Matt resonates with our students and he does a phenomenal job, so, for me, I want to make sure we transition well and pass the baton, that there aren’t any details that are hanging out there, so these guys can pick it up and run with it.”
