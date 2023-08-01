I’d imagine, back in 2013, that then-Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm was like anyone who was formulating a new idea.
His brainchild? An annual reunion for the Racer program. And I would imagine he had the same worries and questions anyone would in this situation. “Will it work?” “How can I put this thing together?” “Can it be great?”
I haven’t told him this yet, so he’ll see it for the first time here. Coach, I KNEW this would work from the moment it started.
Why? Let’s put it this way. I can’t really define the reason; it’s one of those things where you just know it feels right. And this one has felt right from the start.
Now, I’ve only covered two of these up close but I have to believe this past weekend ranks at the top. Incorporating the Hall of Fame induction of Jonathan Stark into Hoopalooza? Never happened before. Having another Hall of Famer show up just weeks after becoming the school’s third-ever player to win an NBA world title, first as a coach? C’mon! That doesn’t happen.
Yeah it does … at Murray State.
This just in … this program is a monster. Didn’t you see the quote from another of our distinguished guest over the weekend — Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson (that’s a big deal to have him here too) — from a few days before the event last week? Murray State HAS to rank in the top 50 or 75 programs in the country. That means, annually, this program is expected, on its history, to be in position to grab an NCAA Tournament bid (68 teams go to it now).
“And hopefully, when all is said and done, we have a couple of more good runs as we go into The Valley,” Steve said Friday, clearly showing that he still has the hunger for big things to add to already incredible history here. “We’ve done a lot here and the next step is obviously, from a national perspective, you’ve got to get to that second weekend in March.”
Every time the Racers play in the NCAA Tournament, they are getting closer. I have to believe it will happen. After all, so many other things have come to pass that people thought “would never happen.” NCAA Sweet 16? Yeah, it’ll happen, and those guys will come to Hoopalooza someday and have a great time like everyone did this past weekend.
I love seeing people happy
A couple of observations from the weekend.
First, I’m not sure there was a happier person here than former center Tony Easley, who helped the Racers beat Vandy in the 2010 NCAAs with Billy Kennedy (and an assistant named Prohm).
Of course, he has reason for smiling. He has retired from a very successful overseas pro career and is now coaching at a private school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Life is good.
But he absolutely lit up when he saw former teammates, even guys he never played with, giving every one of them the biggest hug imaginable. He explained his enthusiasm.
“These people have built me, so coming home, it really is a family reunion,” Easley said, noting that those greetings spilled over to fans, some of whom, as so often happens with this program, assumed family roles for him during his playing days in Murray. “I tell you, this is a family. We talk about tradition but we also talk about family and we live by it.
“Just being here prepares you for (life after Murray State), not just from basketball but holistically and (such as he is experiencing in Chattanooga), you interact with the community. We leaned that from here.”
Perhaps the signature moment of this was displayed during Saturday’s pick-up game at the Racer Basketball Center. Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan had taken a break from participating in the action to tend to his two daughters — Gianna, 2, and little Gabbie, who was born a few months ago. So who does he go visit? Longtime Racer fans Larry and Susan Suiter and the next thing I know, Susan is cuddling Gabbie. This scene was repeated with other fans too, further enhancing that “family” aspect that Tony described.
Gold and Popeye
Doug Gold was a forward for the Racers during the final years of the Steve Newton era and, Saturday, he recalled a moment that, though certainly not funny at the time, does allow him to laugh now.
It was the late 1980s and Popeye had started emerging as a major force at center. Well, Doug, whose uncle, Joe Dan, was a star player who played in the NCAA Tournament and was eventual head coach at Mississippi State, was finally getting the chance to start a game for the Racers. He was excited.
Perhaps too excited.
“So Popeye and I got into a dunk contest in pregame,” Doug recalled. “Now, we’re two guys who couldn’t dunk and couldn’t jump either (Doug was 6’7” but more known for a sweet medium-range jumper, while Popeye, though having shed a lot of weight after arriving from Dresden, Tennessee, still was not going to be mistaken for Michael Jordan at 6’8”). Yet, here we were … and I sprained my ankle.
“So that was bad .. but I still got to play with some really good players and I got four rings. It wasn’t all bad.”
Most meaningful moment witnessed
Most would say Stark’s induction takes the prize. However, I’ve come to find that it is those moments away from the spotlight that you tend to remember most.
It happened before Friday’s banquet during the meet-and-greet at the Hall of Champions. Former Racer star De’Teri Mayes, who had been the school’s all-time leading scorer when it came to two-year players (until Stark), got the chance to show his son something.
And, after looking for a few minutes to find it, D.T. finally got the chance. It was in the group of plaques near the entrance of the facility … “De’Teri Mayes 2019 Hall of Fame.”
“He was not even being thought of at the time,” Mayes said of his playing days (1996-98, where he helped the Racers reach the NCAAs twice). “But I can bring him up here a whole lot of years later and show him what Daddy did before. I can give him something that he can show his friends and show that I made a great way for him.
“I’ve been here a few times (to Hoopalooza) and it’s exciting to see some of the former players but it’s always great just coming back on this campus, no matter what the reason.”
Commented
