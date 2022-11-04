VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso.

However, the fifth-year Racer skipper also was sounding the siren song of focus. He acknowledged that the Racers (7-11-3) had to have the ability to put Thursday night’s 1-0 upset of The Valley’s regular season champion behind them if they are to have any chance of bringing a fifth conference tournament title back to Murray.