VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso.
However, the fifth-year Racer skipper also was sounding the siren song of focus. He acknowledged that the Racers (7-11-3) had to have the ability to put Thursday night’s 1-0 upset of The Valley’s regular season champion behind them if they are to have any chance of bringing a fifth conference tournament title back to Murray.
Friday morning, he expressed confidence that this will be the case ahead of Sunday’s battle with the team that finished second in this season’s Valley standings, Missouri State (11-6-2).
“That’s something we’ve done already,” Lodge said of how the Racers have faced this task twice already in the tourney. The first was after their first-round win last Thursday against Drake at Carbondale, Illinois, as they were able to leave that victory behind and focus on host Southern Illinois, which they were able to do in a dramatic 2-1 double-overtime win last Sunday.
Then, they put the win over the Salukis in the rear-view mirror and handled the Beacons on their home field.
“I’m just more happy for (the players) to now know how good they are, but they have shown that they can focus on the next game. They say, ‘Hey! It’s game time,’ and they’ve managed to do that a couple of times so far.”
Sunday’s 1 p.m. match at Brown Field in Valparaiso also involves a pair of interesting tidbits concerning the Racers.
In its tournament run, Murray State has beaten three teams to whom it lost during the regular season. The Racers’ 1-0 win over Drake came five days after the Bulldogs won by the same score in Des Moines, Iowa. The win over SIU avenged a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Salukis a few weeks earlier, also in Carbondale. Thursday’s win over Valpo (8-7-4) avenged another painful loss, 2-1, in the Racers’ final home match of the regular season at Cutchin Field.
Now, it will face a Missouri State team that it defeated by a 2-1 score in Springfield, Missouri about a month ago. At the time, the Bears were also firmly in command of first place in The Valley standings as they had entered that match unbeaten in conference play at 4-0-1. A surprising loss at Illinois State in the regular-season finale enabled Valpo to claim the regular-season title and the home-field advantage for the tournament.
“It is tough to beat a great team twice in a season,” Lodge said of the Bears, who played at Brown Field Thursday afternoon in the first semifinal match and survived a serious challenge from Northern Iowa, 2-1, as Lodge and his team watched.
“They’re really good, have some very dangerous players, but it was good to be able to sit up in the stands and watch them and see what they’re about.”
However, there is another aspect to this match. Murray State is undefeated all-time — 4-0 — in conference tournament championship matches, having won all four titles in the Ohio Valley Conference. This is the first season for Murray State in the league known simply as “The Valley.”
Murray State won those championships in 2004, 2015, 2017 and 2018. The ’18 title came in Lodge’s first season as head coach after he had served four years as assistant to former Head Coach Jeremy Groves.
“This is our first (title match) since ’18 and it’s good to be back,” said Lodge, whose team fell in the first round of the OVC tourney the past two seasons, both losses coming at Cutchin. This year’s heroics have all been away from home.
“I told the girls (on Tuesday) to pack enough (clothing) to be there for the championship, and also to leave room for the trophy.”
