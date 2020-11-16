MURRAY —Murray State women’s soccer has revealed its 2021-22 signing class, as announced by head coach Matt Lodge. The class features five student-athletes from four different states that will make an impact on and off the field as they join the Racer family.
“I’m looking forward to getting our 2021 class on campus and working with the team,” said Lodge. “This is the smallest class we’ve had since I have been here at Murray State, but one that is going to have a big impact on the program. These five young women possess the athleticism and mentality it takes to compete for OVC titles. It is a balanced group of attackers and defenders.”
Ella Fraser – 5’3” forward
Nottingham, New Hampshire (Exeter HS)
Fraser led the Blue Hawks to a state championship in 2019 when she scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Londonderry in the title game. The big-game performance capped a campaign that saw the first team All-State selection finish with 22 goals and 13 assists. A year later, she would net two more goals in Exeter’s 5-0 victory over Windham in the ‘20 state championship to claim back-to-back titles behind 33 consecutive victories for the program.
The 5’3” forward also collected a plethora of accolades as a track athlete highlighted by first team All-State recognition in the 300m, 4x200m, 55m, and 4x400m events. She was a champion in the 300m and 4x200m - setting a school record in the latter. Fraser also set a school record when she attended nationals for sprint medley. In outdoor track, she was a champion in the 4x100m and the 4x400m - the second of which was part of a school record.
Reyna Mijangos – 5’4” forward – Cincinnati, Ohio
(Lakota East HS)
The forward comes to Murray State after a fantastic career leading the Thunderhawks of Lakota East High School. The All-Greater Miami Conference selection ranked third in Butler County in scoring. Off the field, the four-year honor roll student maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a member of Young Life and knitting club while also participating in HOSA and Relay for Life.
Morgan Bodker – 5’8” defender – Sunbury, Ohio
(Big Walnut HS)
Bodker had a terrific career at Big Walnut High School where she made an instant impact for the Golden Eagles, leading her side to a pair of district and regional titles with back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2018. She also earned Rookie of the Year honors to pair with All-Conference honorable mention distinction in her first year. 2018 would see Bodker make the leap to first team All-Conference and All-District to go along with “This Weeks Sports Super 12” Honorable mention honors and a Defensive MVP award. In 2019, Bodker would repeat those conference and district honors while also adding All-Ohio second team recognition and an induction to the Big Walnut Wall of Fame to her list of accolades.
Angela Gierhart – 5’6” midfielder – Murray (Murray HS)
Gierhart built quite the resume over her four years at Murray High. A three-sport athlete, Gierhart played four years of soccer, basketball and softball for the Tigers – earning the KHSAA’s “Triple Threat” distinction for competing at the varsity level in all three.
Gierhart received KHSAA All-State Honorable Mention recognition and was previously a two-time All-Region selection, earning second team honors in 2018 and first team recognition in 2020. She also landed a spot on the statewide All “A” All-Tournament Team after leading her side to an All “A” state tournament appearance. Great performances in big games was a consistent theme for Gierhart as she also earned Region All-Tournament Team honors in back-to-back seasons. In all, Gierhart found the net 50 times to go along with 49 assists during her career at Murray High School. Additionally, she lifted the 2017 Kentucky President’s Cup Trophy with her club team – the Marshall County Dynamo.
Brooke Hines – 5’6” defender – Noblesville, Indiana
(Noblesville HS)
A 5’6” defender, Hines led the Millers to a state championship in 2019. Hines guided her side to four straight conference championships, as well as a pair of sectional titles. The All-District selection also played club for the Indy Premier Soccer Club that competed in the U.S. Youth Soccer’s National League. In the classroom, Hines maintains a 4.11 GPA.
