Hardy vs. UK

Murray State's Mary Hardy was called offsides on this scoring chance Thursday against Kentucky at Cutchin Field in Murray, but that was not stopping Kentucky defender Maggy Henschler (9) from appearing to yell at Hardy as a distraction, while UK goal-keeper Marz Josephson (17) seems calm about the situation.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Thursday marked a rather interesting occasion for Murray State Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge.

Lodge, a native of England in what is known as the United Kingdom (AKA the “UK”), was facing his collegiate alma mater, which may create confusion for his fellow countrymen. It turns out there is another “UK” in the world, the place where he starred as a men’s player in the late 2000s-early 2010s — the University of Kentucky in Lexington.