MURRAY — Thursday marked a rather interesting occasion for Murray State Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge.
Lodge, a native of England in what is known as the United Kingdom (AKA the “UK”), was facing his collegiate alma mater, which may create confusion for his fellow countrymen. It turns out there is another “UK” in the world, the place where he starred as a men’s player in the late 2000s-early 2010s — the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
However, Lodge was not letting his ties to the Wildcats get in the way of coaching the Racers, who played easily what had been their best match of the young season that day, though Murray State fell short by a 2-1 score at Cutchin Field. Still, though, in his postgame interviews, he seemed to have a little fun with the subject of dueling “UKs.”
“Yeah … from the UK to the UK right?’” Lodge said, chuckling a bit. “You know something? Maybe that was the reason I chose (Kentucky). I don’t know.
“I think my brother made that comment. I told him, ‘Hey! UK contacted me (as a recruit),’ and he said, ‘Yeah, UK to the UK!’”
Both “UKs” probably are pretty pleased with Lodge’s soccer exploits. He was a standout for the Wildcats, taking the role of their captain in the 2012 season that ended with UK’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years. He has also brought honor to both his homeland and the Cats by putting together a strong tenure at Murray State with two NCAA Tournaments in a four-year assistant coaching stay and an NCAA berth of his own as head coach.
Last year, Murray State’s first in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference, Lodge guided the Racers on a magical postseason run that ended with a surprise appearance in The Valley title match.
And the Cats’ appearance in Murray Thursday came at a good time as the Racers played relaxed and made more plays than they had in their first two matches. Murray State seemed to use the UK match as a springboard to their first win of the season, a 2-0 shutout of defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Jackson State in Jackson, Mississippi.
“The second goal that we gave up was a little unfortunate. It took a few odd bounces. The rest of the game, though, our intensity was there, the fight was there and the will to win was there,” Lodge said, insisting that playing his alma mater was not a factor. “I don’t look at it too much like that. This is about my coaching journey and coaching my team and I’ll go up against (UK) as I would any other team.
“Obviously, being that I am a UK alum, maybe it did have a little more meaning but, most of all, it was about trying to get my team ready, like against any other opponent.”
Plus, there was also the “small” matter that UK represented yet another team from what is known as “The Power Five” conferences of the country coming to Cutchin Field, as opposed to having the Racers traveling to their home fields. UK’s fellow SEC member Mississippi, as well as Big 12 members Cincinnati and Oklahoma have made visits to Murray in the Lodge era.
“Anytime you can get a Power Five team to make the trip to Murray, you relish it and your players are up for it,” Lodge said. “But you want to play against your better teams because, one, those are the ones that prepare you best for conference play. Two, we are always pushing to get to the national tournament and if we get to the NCAA Tournament, we know that we’re always going to go against a Power Five, so we make sure that we see if we can handle that in the non-conference.”
