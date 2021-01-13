MURRAY — Murray State Head Women’s Soccer Coach Matt Lodge has announced the signing of Gracey Pack for the 2020-21 season.
“Gracey is a player we saw in club and missed out on, but we’re excited to get a second chance to work with her now. She has great technical ability and creates goal-scoring opportunities for those around her. She will fit in great with our team and the environment here at Murray State,” said Lodge.
Pack, a 5-11 midfielder out of Paris, Tennessee, will join the Racers as a transfer from the University of Memphis, but will begin her journey at Murray State with four years of eligibility and the ability to play right away when the Racers return to the pitch in the spring of 2021 after their season was postponed from fall to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before committing to Memphis, Pack enjoyed a standout high school career at Henry County High School. The four-year varsity starter went on to earn All-State accolades in addition to landing awards at the All-District level for the Lady Patriots. The All-Tournament team selection also led her side in both goals and assists during her senior campaign. On the club side, she most recently played for the Jackson Wolves and Lobos Rush, and was a three-year member of the Tennessee Olympic Development Program (ODP).
Pack also found success on the hardwood during her days at Henry County, as she was a four-year captain on the basketball team where she led her team in rebounding and won two District titles with the Lady Patriots.
Outside of athletics, Pack carried a 3.84 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.