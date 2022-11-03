MURRAY — In the history of Murray State soccer, it may be the greatest single goal scored in a match, as well as the most important.

It came Sunday afternoon in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament against host Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois. That it came in the final minute of the second overtime of the Racers’ 2-1 win that was made possible by a spectacular shot from freshman Saraya Young was big enough. Young somehow was able to put her right foot on the ball after receiving it from teammate Mary Hardy as the freshman was falling to the ground.