MURRAY — In the history of Murray State soccer, it may be the greatest single goal scored in a match, as well as the most important.
It came Sunday afternoon in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament against host Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois. That it came in the final minute of the second overtime of the Racers’ 2-1 win that was made possible by a spectacular shot from freshman Saraya Young was big enough. Young somehow was able to put her right foot on the ball after receiving it from teammate Mary Hardy as the freshman was falling to the ground.
That it advanced the Racers (6-11-3) to tonight’s Valley semifinal matchup with host Valparaiso (8-6-4) was bigger. This is the Racers’ first year in The Valley, seen as a higher-caliber league than their former home, the Ohio Valley Conference.
And as he and his team prepared to depart Murray Tuesday afternoon to venture to northwestern Indiana for tonight’s match, Racers Head Coach Matt Lodge was still at a loss as to how Young managed to score her historic goal.
“You know? If you ask her that question, she’ll probably tell you the same thing. ‘I have no idea,’” Lodge said, chuckling a bit as he recalled Sunday’s winning play before the Racers’ final practice session Tuesday afternoon at Cutchin Field.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen (how she was falling and still scored). She’s made of rubber, I think, because of the way her ankles bend and how she falls, but she bounces right back up. But if anyone can do it, it’s Saraya and it seemed like it was in slow motion, the way she clipped it into the other side.”
However, in typical Murray State fashion, Lodge said Young’s goal was made possible by multiple sources. Hardy was the key as she started a counter-attack by claiming the ball in the Murray State box, then set sail for the other side of the field. What was particularly impressive to Lodge, though, is that Hardy had company.
“This is the 110th minute and (Hardy) just took off and she covered so much ground, and I think that gets overlooked,” he said. “Please don’t think I’m belittling what Saraya did, but if you look at the goal, you look at the determination from Mary Hardy picking the ball up in her own box. But right behind her, you have (veteran defender) Audrey Henry and (another veteran defender) Camille Barber both sprinting with her at 100 mph in the 110th minute (both ready to crash the net for a rebound).
“I think, with that whole sequence, as a coach, you feel proud because that shows that that’s a group that wants to win.”
So far, the Racers have avenged a pair of regular season losses in the tournament. They defeated Drake by the same 1-0 score by which they had lost four days earlier in Des Moines, Iowa. SIU had beaten them 1-0 on a penalty kick about a month earlier on the same field Sunday’s match was played in Carbondale.
They will attempt to turn that trick again tonight after dropping a tough 2-1 decision to Valpo in the Racers’ home finale in mid-October at Cutchin Field.
Tonight’s match is set for a 6 p.m. first touch and can be viewed live on ESPN The Valley.
