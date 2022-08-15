Racer friendly header

Murray State’s Mary Hardy rises above the crowd to head a ball toward the goal off a corner kick Saturday during the Racers’ preseason friendly with Southern Indiana at Cutchin Field in Murray. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Even though the final score may not have shown it, Murray State Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge said Saturday’s final preseason match with Southern Indiana at Cutchin Field seemed to accomplish what he and his team were seeking.

The Racers ended in a 0-0 tie with the highly-regarded Screaming Eagles, one of the teams taking Murray State’s place in the Ohio Valley Conference this year as the Racers move to the Missouri Valley Conference. That marked the second tie in a preseason “friendly” (common soccer term for a match that does not count toward seasonal records) as the Racers also ended in a scoreless tie at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.