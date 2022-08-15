MURRAY — Even though the final score may not have shown it, Murray State Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge said Saturday’s final preseason match with Southern Indiana at Cutchin Field seemed to accomplish what he and his team were seeking.
The Racers ended in a 0-0 tie with the highly-regarded Screaming Eagles, one of the teams taking Murray State’s place in the Ohio Valley Conference this year as the Racers move to the Missouri Valley Conference. That marked the second tie in a preseason “friendly” (common soccer term for a match that does not count toward seasonal records) as the Racers also ended in a scoreless tie at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
And Lodge said the big thing about Saturday was playing lots of players.
“The good news is that nobody played 80 minutes today, which is a good bonus as we now have five days to rest and recover and get going for Thursday,” Lodge said of his team’s season opener at Louisiana Tech. “We also wanted to give some people some chances today and we brought in nine newcomers (part of a Racer team that fielded 22 different players in the match), so we could get them on the field and see what they can bring to the table and see if we can build on our depth, and I think we found that we really have a deep squad.
“Obviously, we made more changes today than we usually would in a regular season game, but we needed to see some people play and that’s what this preseason has been about.”
Murray State’s defense held firm when USI was able to threaten. Two of those occasions were about midway through the second half, but keeper Jenna Villacres made a pair of outstanding saves to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
In return, Murray State had the better chances, including a penalty kick off a foul in the box with about 24 minutes left in the second half. However, Marti Floyd’s shot was saved by USI keeper Maya Etienne to keep things scoreless.
Etitenne’s defensive mates did their part the rest of the way, time-after-time, finding their way to the ball just before a Racer player could reach it in the USI zone. However, USI was not able to breathe easily until Racer midfielder Hailey Cole’s attempted 20-yard buzzer beater was just above the crossbar.
“Certainly, in the last 10 minutes, we were the aggressor and looked like we were going to be the one to score, but credit USI. They defended well and did the things they needed to do to keep their clean sheet intact,” said Lodge, whose team was given its scoring chances, in large part, to some big runs down the right side of the field from forward Chloe Barnthouse. “Chloe is really aggressive in the way she runs, and we can fine tune some of our end products (once she has moved the ball deep into the opposing zone). She’s going to get 10 goals a year when she gets going, but we have good attacking players and good players on the ball. We always want to be the aggressor.”
USI will be entering its first season in the OVC after making the step up from NCAA Division 2. The Eagles were 12-6-2 in what became their final season in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, falling in the title match of the GLVC Conference Tournament.
Lodge thinks the Eagles will fit nicely in their new home.
“Yeah, (Head Coach Eric Schoenstein) does a fantastic job with that program. The transition into the OVC is going to be good for them, I think. I’m excited to see how they will compete with the OVC, but I think they’ll compete right away with a lot of those programs,” he said.
