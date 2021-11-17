MURRAY —Murray State women’s soccer announced the signing of six players to join the roster in the fall of 2022 last week.
The team welcomes Tori Schrimpf (Alton, Illinois), Mary Hardy (Ballwin, Missouri), Carly Embry (Hartford), Hayley Hogenmiller (Imperial, Missouri.), Sydney Etter (Mascoutah, Illinois), and Jayden Garza (Rosenberg, Texas).
“This is probably the most well-rounded class we have had. Every player has the ability and mentality to come in right away and contribute. We are adding not only depth but competition in a lot of key areas. This class will bring in a good level of soccer and will help push us back to competing for championships! I am very excited to add these six freshmen in the fall along with the three players joining us in January,” Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge said.
Tori Schimpf, 5-10 midfielder, Alton, Illinois.
Schrimpf joins the Racers from Alton High School and was named as a Player Development Program selection by the Elite Clubs National League while playing club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher.
“Tori is a calm and composed midfielder that will help us build from the back,” Lodge said. “She has great size and physicality, and her passion for the game is unmatched. We are really looking forward to Tori joining the team.”
Mary Hardy, 5-7 midfielder, Ballwin, Missouri.
Hardy comes to Murray State from Parkway West High School. A team captain for three seasons, Hardy was named all-conference and all-region first team en route to a 2021 Missouri state soccer quarterfinal appearance.
“Mary is a central midfielder who covers a lot of ground. She has an incredible work rate and is always looking to break up play,” Lodge said. “Mary controls the tempo of the game well and is a natural leader. I am excited to have Mary joining the program.”
Carly Embry, 5-7 forward, Hartford.
Embry joins the Racers from Ohio County High School. Embry was named Third Region Player of the year three times and KHSAA First-Team All-State twice and scored a school record 163 career goals.
“Carly is an athletic forward who has a knack for finding the back of the net. She strikes a ball very well and is a bully to center backs,” Lodge said. “Carly has great footwork and is dangerous with the ball at her feet. I am excited to get Carly in and working with her.”
Hayley Hogenmiller, 5-3 forward, Imperial, Missouri.
Hogenmiller comes to the Racers from Seckman High School. As a junior, Hogenmiller was named first-team all-conference, all-district, and all-region while scoring 17 goals and dishing out five assists in just 16 games. Hogenmiller plays club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher in the Elite Clubs National League.
“I am excited with the addition of Hayley. She is fast, skilled and understands the game well. She is mature in her play and is dangerous with the ball,” Lodge said. “I am looking forward to working with Hayley over the next four years.”
Sydney Etter, 5-5 forward/wing, Mascoutah, Illinois.
Etter joins Racer soccer from Mascoutah High School. Etter was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-sectional and scored 22 goals as a junior.
“Syd is a very quick, dynamic winger who is going to bring a lot of production to our front line,” Lodge said. “She is incredibly technical and tactically smart, and I am excited to add Syd to the team and work with her on competing for playing time.”
Jayden Garza, 5-11 midfielder, Rosenberg, Texas
Garza comes to Murray State from Terry High School and was named first-team all-district and 2019 MVP.
“Jayden is going to bring us depth and competition in sitting midfield. She has great size; she is good in the air and is very physical in her play,” Lodge said. “Jayden is going to bring toughness to the middle of the park. We are eager to get Jayden here and working with the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.