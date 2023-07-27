MURRAY — Murray State soccer head coach Matt Lodge has announced his 2023 schedule that features nine home matches at Cutchin Field.
The Racers kick off the season with two exhibition matches beginning at home against UT Chattanooga and at Southern Indiana, Aug. 8 and 12.
Murray State hosts Grambling State on Aug. 18 as the Racers open their 23rd season of collegiate soccer before facing Georgia State on the road on Aug. 20, then hosting Southeastern Conference member Kentucky on Aug. 24. This will mark the first time an SEC team has come to Murray since 2021 when Ole Miss, featuring Murray native Channing Foster, visited Cutchin Field and the Rebels took a 5-4 win.
The team closes the month with a trip to Lindenwood on Aug. 31.
The Racers travel to face a familiar foe, former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin, Sept. 3, followed by a trip to Oklahoma for their second Power Five matchup on Sept. 7. This is a return engagement after the Sooners visited Cutchin Field last season, claiming a hard-fought 2-0 win in the process.
The Racers wrap up non-conference play hosting another former OVC member, Southeast Missouri on Sept. 10.
The Missouri Valley Conference opener features a rematch of last year’s tournament championship match as the Racers host Missouri State on Sept. 17. A rivalry match at former fellow OVC member Belmont on Aug. 21 in Nashville will be the Racers’ second Valley matchup before hosting Evansville on Aug. 24.
Murray State makes a trip north to visit UIC and defending Valley regular season champion Valparaiso before coming home to host Northern Iowa for the pink-out match on Oct. 5. On Oct. 19, the Racers host Drake as their final regular season guest before closing the season at Indiana State on Oct. 22.
The opening round of the Valley Championship starts Oct. 26. The third and fourth-seeded teams receive a first-round bye and host the opening and second rounds, while the top seed hosts the semifinals and championship matches.
